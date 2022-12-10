Donkervoort's New F22 Is a "Featherweight" Supercar That's Punching Above Its Weight Class

Dutch supercar maker Donkervoort Automobielen revealed its latest model, the F22, and the name doesn’t have anything to do with fighter jets. Marking the end of the D8 GTO era, the new car is faster than the previous model, thanks to the Audi Sport five-cylinder 2.5L engine producing 493 hp (500 ps) and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque.
The guiding principle for developing the entire car was “less is more.” The company did everything it could to de-clutter wherever possible, going from 98 carbon fiber parts in the GTO Individual Series to just 54 in the F22. The resulting clean, minimal design was intended to keep things simple, while at the same time appealing to a wider audience.
Maintaining the Donkervoort DNA with its open-standing wheels and long front, the new car is the result of a five-year development plan, bringing along “new levels of speed, handling, driving purity, design, and practicality.”
With a body made entirely out of carbon fiber and an Ex-Core carbon hybrid chassis, this “featherweight” tips the scale at only 750 kg (1,653 lbs), but packs a mean punch. Hence, Donkervoort’s new supercar will reach a maximum speed of 180 mph (290 km/h), hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds, as well as 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7.5 seconds.
The brakes were upgraded to bigger ones, while the all-active suspension was completely redesigned to keep the car more stable. Torsional stiffness has also been improved without adding weight to the chassis, to counter the 2.15G forces generated while cornering.
The electronics system has also been simplified, making the car more reliable and saving some extra weight. Initially limited to 50 units, the company decided to bump that up to 75, making the car available for the U.S., Europe, and the UAE, starting from €245,000 (around $258,650) before taxes.
Deliveries will begin in January 2023.
Maintaining the Donkervoort DNA with its open-standing wheels and long front, the new car is the result of a five-year development plan, bringing along “new levels of speed, handling, driving purity, design, and practicality.”
With a body made entirely out of carbon fiber and an Ex-Core carbon hybrid chassis, this “featherweight” tips the scale at only 750 kg (1,653 lbs), but packs a mean punch. Hence, Donkervoort’s new supercar will reach a maximum speed of 180 mph (290 km/h), hitting 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.5 seconds, as well as 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7.5 seconds.
The brakes were upgraded to bigger ones, while the all-active suspension was completely redesigned to keep the car more stable. Torsional stiffness has also been improved without adding weight to the chassis, to counter the 2.15G forces generated while cornering.
The electronics system has also been simplified, making the car more reliable and saving some extra weight. Initially limited to 50 units, the company decided to bump that up to 75, making the car available for the U.S., Europe, and the UAE, starting from €245,000 (around $258,650) before taxes.
Deliveries will begin in January 2023.