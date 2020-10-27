Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 R Is 3 Seconds Faster Than Koenigsegg Regera at Spa

From now on, anyone can spice up their track life with a real “Dutch Brownie,” the Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 R, something that is claimed to be no less than five seconds quicker than its road-legal counterpart on the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix racetrack. Additionally, it’s no less than three seconds faster than Koenigsegg’s exotic superstar, the Regera, around the same circuit. Well, these are major bragging rights, all right.

19 photos