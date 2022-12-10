'67 Chevy C10 Continues the 2017 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Story, Best Is Yet to Come

Just like with any other hobby, it takes time to get to grips with all things Hot Wheels. Don't always expect other collectors to be friendly towards each other, and do your research before someone tries to trick you into buying an "ultra rare item". These days you'll often see people asking ridiculous prices for various Hot Wheels collectibles, even though they might not be worth that much.
But some of them are counting on the fact that FOMO will drive potential buyers to spend that extra dollar for what is ultimately just an illusion. So we hope our series of Super Treasure Hunt reviews will help you make educated purchasing decisions in the future while also expanding your knowledge about Mattel's enormous portfolio of model cars. Earlier today we started looking at the 2017 STH line-up, and we went through the first six items of the year.
That leaves us with nine items for part two, and the 1967 Chevy C10 is the first one on that list. This is the simple kind of livery that collectors will appreciate, and the Spectraflame Purple paint job is always bound to look great on any car.
This casting was first used in 2013, and it has never had a Real Riders variation other than this STH model. The C10 was voted as the fourth most popular STH in 2017 according to the Lamley Awards, even though it was almost identical to the standard car wheels-not-considered. You'll find several listings on eBay with prices ranging between $60 to $100.
Batmobile STH. This is a replica of the hero car in The Brave and the Bold animated series and Mattel insists on using it on an almost yearly basis. Chances are that this won't ever sell for more than $50.
The 2013 SRT Viper was going to be the third Spectraflame Gold STH of the year, but there was still one such item still to come. People didn't love it, nor did they hate it. You won't find another variation of this casting with Real Riders wheels on it, but several basic iterations might appeal to you either way. The STH is trading hands for about $40 these days, which isn't all that bad given the nature of this vehicle.
Case K brought with it the Cruise Bruiser STH, an item most adult collectors would rather forget about if they haven't done so already. Fans of the demolition derby genre might disagree with that statement, but then again this car is inspired by their favorite events. If you're going to spend $30 on one, you might not regret using its Preferred Series Real Riders wheels for another car.
After a less-than-inspiring experience, people were hoping that Case L would give them something to be happy about. And the 1969 Chevelle SS 396 provided a quick trip down memory lane for some of them, as this casting has been in use since 2008. You can find about three Premium variations of it on the market, all of which are arguably better-looking that the STH model. You can get a lot of 10 Car Culture Chevelles for $52, which is just slightly more than what you'd pay for the Super Treasure Hunt.
Ford Mustang Super Treasure Hunt. This was the only STH model of the year to feature the Hot Wheels livery and was one of the least popular ones according to the Lamley polls. Fraser Campbell designed this casting, and the idea was to create a Japanese-style machine out of the American Muscle icon. At the end of the day, this item will cost you an additional $30 or so.
After a series and so-and-so designs, Mattel managed to get back in the game with the '67 Camaro STH. This was just the kind of collectible everyone was waiting for. The livery paid homage to the First Edition model from back in 1983 and the Deep Dish Real Riders Wheels further emphasized the classic American Muscle look.
If you're keen on adding a Short Card version to your collection, you might have to spend as much as $400 for one that's in good condition. That's still going to feel like a drop in the ocean if you plan on buying all of the 100+ variations of this casting. Some of the more expensive ones can cost as much as $4,000!
The Velocita STH that was attributed to Case P was voted as the second worst special item of the year, so we're going to skip it to focus on the best Super Treasure Hunt of 2017. The Nissan Fairlady Z featured a Spectraflame Black paint job with an Advan livery and Real Riders 10-Spoke wheels. This was the second time Mattel used this casting since its introduction in 2016, and its success proved insightful for future developments.
Despite its success, prices on eBay are set between $50 to $100. You'll find quite a few more Premium variations of the Z on the market, and the 2019 Fast & Furious: Fast Rewind edition is perhaps the coolest one yet. That's about it for our 2017 Super Treasure Hunt review, we'll be looking at 2016 in the next story!
But some of them are counting on the fact that FOMO will drive potential buyers to spend that extra dollar for what is ultimately just an illusion. So we hope our series of Super Treasure Hunt reviews will help you make educated purchasing decisions in the future while also expanding your knowledge about Mattel's enormous portfolio of model cars. Earlier today we started looking at the 2017 STH line-up, and we went through the first six items of the year.
That leaves us with nine items for part two, and the 1967 Chevy C10 is the first one on that list. This is the simple kind of livery that collectors will appreciate, and the Spectraflame Purple paint job is always bound to look great on any car.
This casting was first used in 2013, and it has never had a Real Riders variation other than this STH model. The C10 was voted as the fourth most popular STH in 2017 according to the Lamley Awards, even though it was almost identical to the standard car wheels-not-considered. You'll find several listings on eBay with prices ranging between $60 to $100.
Batmobile STH. This is a replica of the hero car in The Brave and the Bold animated series and Mattel insists on using it on an almost yearly basis. Chances are that this won't ever sell for more than $50.
The 2013 SRT Viper was going to be the third Spectraflame Gold STH of the year, but there was still one such item still to come. People didn't love it, nor did they hate it. You won't find another variation of this casting with Real Riders wheels on it, but several basic iterations might appeal to you either way. The STH is trading hands for about $40 these days, which isn't all that bad given the nature of this vehicle.
Case K brought with it the Cruise Bruiser STH, an item most adult collectors would rather forget about if they haven't done so already. Fans of the demolition derby genre might disagree with that statement, but then again this car is inspired by their favorite events. If you're going to spend $30 on one, you might not regret using its Preferred Series Real Riders wheels for another car.
After a less-than-inspiring experience, people were hoping that Case L would give them something to be happy about. And the 1969 Chevelle SS 396 provided a quick trip down memory lane for some of them, as this casting has been in use since 2008. You can find about three Premium variations of it on the market, all of which are arguably better-looking that the STH model. You can get a lot of 10 Car Culture Chevelles for $52, which is just slightly more than what you'd pay for the Super Treasure Hunt.
Ford Mustang Super Treasure Hunt. This was the only STH model of the year to feature the Hot Wheels livery and was one of the least popular ones according to the Lamley polls. Fraser Campbell designed this casting, and the idea was to create a Japanese-style machine out of the American Muscle icon. At the end of the day, this item will cost you an additional $30 or so.
After a series and so-and-so designs, Mattel managed to get back in the game with the '67 Camaro STH. This was just the kind of collectible everyone was waiting for. The livery paid homage to the First Edition model from back in 1983 and the Deep Dish Real Riders Wheels further emphasized the classic American Muscle look.
If you're keen on adding a Short Card version to your collection, you might have to spend as much as $400 for one that's in good condition. That's still going to feel like a drop in the ocean if you plan on buying all of the 100+ variations of this casting. Some of the more expensive ones can cost as much as $4,000!
The Velocita STH that was attributed to Case P was voted as the second worst special item of the year, so we're going to skip it to focus on the best Super Treasure Hunt of 2017. The Nissan Fairlady Z featured a Spectraflame Black paint job with an Advan livery and Real Riders 10-Spoke wheels. This was the second time Mattel used this casting since its introduction in 2016, and its success proved insightful for future developments.
Despite its success, prices on eBay are set between $50 to $100. You'll find quite a few more Premium variations of the Z on the market, and the 2019 Fast & Furious: Fast Rewind edition is perhaps the coolest one yet. That's about it for our 2017 Super Treasure Hunt review, we'll be looking at 2016 in the next story!