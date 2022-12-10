'67 Chevy C10 Continues the 2017 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Story, Best Is Yet to Come

If you're going to start a Hot Wheels collection, you should plan as if it were a project car. What purpose will the collection serve? How much money and time can you put into it? Lay down some ground rules and set a timeline for the whole thing. It might sound like a lot of work, but all these steps will guide your journey into the world of 1/64th-scale diecast cars. And you'll avoid spending ludicrous amounts of money on items that you might not even want.