This 2019 McLaren Senna Will Put a Massive Dent in Your Account Balance

The Senna is McLaren’s fastest hypercar, and even though it’s road-legal, the track is where its home is at. After all, it wasn’t inspired by the great Ayrton Senna for nothing. The brand’s lightest vehicle since the F1, it’s powered by a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 789 hp (800 ps) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.
That translates into a lightning-quick sprint from 0 to 62mph (0 to 100km/h) in a staggering 2.8 seconds, as well as a top speed of 208mph (335km/h). Not for the faint-hearted. Still, we found one that’s for sale on Bring a Trailer for those that might be interested. It comes with a hefty price tag, which is to be expected, even if it’s a pre-owned unit.
Chassis SBM15ACA2KW800354 has only 3,500 miles (5,633 km) on the odometer and is number 354 of 500. Paint protection film has been applied over the Fire Black body paint, and the doors feature Gorilla Glass. Some notable exterior features include the front and side air intakes, the two-piece rear diffuser, as well as the electronically adjustable rear wing (which doubles as an airbrake).
Speaking of braking, the car will go from 124mph (200km/h) to a standstill in just 100 meters (328 ft), and from 62mph (100km/h) to a full stop in less than 30 meters (98.4 ft), thanks to the six- and four-piston aluminum monobloc calipers mounted over 390mm carbon-ceramic rotors (and also to that rear wing).
Inside, the carbon-fiber bucket seats feature Carbon Black Alcantara upholstery, as well as black racing harnesses. The black Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel features paddle shifters and had its control module replaced in November this year. Additional equipment includes climate control and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
As mentioned, you’ll need deep pockets for this one, as it’s currently valued at $700,000, with almost seven days left for that price to go even higher. Whether it does, we’ll see.
