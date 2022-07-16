Donkervoort's Ultra-Lightweight Supercars Are Finally Available in the U.S.

Donkervoort’s humble beginnings go back to 1978 and a small workshop in Tienhoven. Now the carmaker is joining forces with Bespoke Imports Group - an exclusive distribution partner helping niche & exotic auto brands to enter the North American market.
The only reason it took so long is because they wanted a partner that shared their ideals and high standards.
“…we needed to guarantee our partner had the same ideals of extreme customer service and customization that we demand,” says Denis Donkervoort, the company’s Managing Director.
“There is already a surprising amount of interest in the US”, he said. And now the company is finally able to do something about it.
The D8 GTO Individual Series will be the first model that American supercar enthusiasts could order if they have $240,000 stashed away somewhere (plus tax dollars after that).
Offering adrenaline junkies “the fastest Donkervoort road car yet," the D8 GTO packs 435 horsepower and 570 Nm of torque, while weighing just 680 kg (less than 1,500 lbs). Plus, it comes with “hypercar levels of customization at supercar prices” and “as much carbon fiber as you prefer,” thanks to the company’s innovative Ex-Core manufacturing process.
That helps the car go from 0-100 kph (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds, while going from 0-200 kph (124 mph) will take the D8 GTO a staggering 7.7 seconds, according to the company’s official stat sheet.
Renowned in Europe for their “No Compromise” motto, the automaker’s promise is that they’ll customize yours however you want – assuming it’s legal. Hence the “Individual” name.
Would-be owners can choose between a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed paddle-shift transmission. But that’s barely scratching the surface, as personalization combos can reach hundreds of thousands, so that buyers can enjoy “the most personal configuration experience possible.”
With “relentless demands from supercar fans” on their hands, Donkervoort has very big plans for the U.S. market. Their first few cars will arrive in Florida, Colorado, and California.
“…we needed to guarantee our partner had the same ideals of extreme customer service and customization that we demand,” says Denis Donkervoort, the company’s Managing Director.
“There is already a surprising amount of interest in the US”, he said. And now the company is finally able to do something about it.
The D8 GTO Individual Series will be the first model that American supercar enthusiasts could order if they have $240,000 stashed away somewhere (plus tax dollars after that).
Offering adrenaline junkies “the fastest Donkervoort road car yet," the D8 GTO packs 435 horsepower and 570 Nm of torque, while weighing just 680 kg (less than 1,500 lbs). Plus, it comes with “hypercar levels of customization at supercar prices” and “as much carbon fiber as you prefer,” thanks to the company’s innovative Ex-Core manufacturing process.
That helps the car go from 0-100 kph (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds, while going from 0-200 kph (124 mph) will take the D8 GTO a staggering 7.7 seconds, according to the company’s official stat sheet.
Renowned in Europe for their “No Compromise” motto, the automaker’s promise is that they’ll customize yours however you want – assuming it’s legal. Hence the “Individual” name.
Would-be owners can choose between a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed paddle-shift transmission. But that’s barely scratching the surface, as personalization combos can reach hundreds of thousands, so that buyers can enjoy “the most personal configuration experience possible.”
With “relentless demands from supercar fans” on their hands, Donkervoort has very big plans for the U.S. market. Their first few cars will arrive in Florida, Colorado, and California.