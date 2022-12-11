Harley-Davidson Black Velvet Is Anything But Soft, Raised on the Streets of Sin City

Despite all the glamour, blinding lights and luxury, Las Vegas is not an innocent place. Under that façade, lives are made and destroyed in more ways than one, perhaps in greater measure than anywhere else on this planet.
Yet Las Vegas is first and foremost a place of riches and toughness, so anything related to it has to have at least one of those attributes. In the case of the motorcycle we have here, it’s probably the latter, despite the name that tries to have you think otherwise.
What you’re looking at was baptized Black Velvet. It was initially a stock V-Rod, but somehow ended up crossing the path of a Las Vegas customizer going by the name Devin Diego Designs (DD).
Like pretty much all other DD builds we’ve covered, this one too is an all-black apparition, hence the choice of name. Behind the elegant coating of paint, a wealth of modifications are hidden.
Mostly unseen to the naked eye, the motorcycle rests on an air suspension system. It meets the ground by means of black wheels, with the rear one accommodating a 280 mm wide tire, and partially hidden under a chopped fender.
At the front, a custom-made fender sticks out through the fork, and further up a pair of in-house-made projector headlights can be seen. A comprehensive body kit follows, wrapping around the fuel tank and radiator.
The engine appears to be the stock one, with no major modifications made to it, safe for the fitting of a new exhaust system, supplied by Vance & Hines.
The rough-looking machine was created in Vegas a while back, so we have no details regarding its current whereabouts. Also, a big unknown is the price of the build, but DD will probably let potential customers know how much making something like this could cost.
