Harley-Davidson Demon Rides on Massive 360 Rear Wheel, Makes Everything Else Look Puny

Back in the summer of this year, our journey through the world of customized Harley-Davidsons brought us face-to-face with an insane V-Rod made over in Spain by a crew called Lord Drake.
The most insane bit about it was the thing’s rear wheel, a part so large at 330 mm that it required special homologation, given how over in Spain a 330 mm-wide rear wheel is the maximum admitted in the country for legal road motorcycles.
Not sure how authorities there would react to a 360 mm one, though. That’s right, a 360 rear wheel, the kind you can see on this modified Harley, born across the ocean plus almost a continent away from Spain, over in Las Vegas.
The Harley-Davidson you’re looking at is called post-conversion Demon, and is the brainchild of an American talent called Devin Diego Designs (DD).
Overall, we get the usual modifications on this thing, starting from the beefed-up body achieved by means of a fuel tank cover and modified fenders, and ending with the custom wheels and the all-black black paint.
More functional changes include the fitting of an air ride, a custom swing arm, and a Vance & Hines Competition Series 2-into-1 exhaust system, ceramic coated and black, slapped onto the otherwise stock engine. A new seat wrapped in leather, custom mirrors, grips and footpegs, and LED lights complete the look of this custom Harley.
As said though, what stands out the most is the massive wheel at the back, a huge 360 mm piece that when place next to other, lesser wheels, makes them all look puny by comparison. In fact, this bike’s own other wheel, fitted up front, looks dwarfed at just 200 mm wide.
The Harley-Davidson Demon is an older Devin Diego build, and its current whereabouts are not known. And so is the amount of money the shop poured into putting this thing together.
