Harley-Davidson Night Flyer Is No Airport Vampire, If Anything It’s Simply Stunning

If you’re a fan of Stephen King, then the term Night Flier, spelled exactly like that, brings to mind images of a vampire doing its thing near small airports across the nation while chased by reporters. If you’re a fan of Harley-Davidson, then the term, spelled Night Flyer, will from now on bring to mind images of this thing here.
What you’re looking at was not long ago a stock Harley-Davidson Nightster, the second addition the bike maker made to its revived sport range. The thing was modified from its factory form into the Night Flyer by German garage Thunderbike. As per the shop’s own admission, this is the crew’s first conversion of a Nighster, and it turned out quite great, if you ask us.
Just a little under 30 custom bits and pieces were fitted onto the bike in the place of the original ones, totaling about 5,500 euros, which is roughly 5,700 in American dollars. Most of these bits are small and rather affordable elements, like covers and mounts, but we do get more expensive fittings, like say the radiator shroud or the two fenders wrapping around Avon-shod wheels.
As far as we can tell, the engine was left unmodified, meaning we’re dealing with Harley’s liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. Dubbed 975T in this application, it is rated at 90 horsepower 95 Nm for torque. The exhaust that accompanies it though does seem tampered with.
At the time of writing, a brand new Nightster is offered by Harley starting from $13,499, but in the case of the Night Flyer only adding the parts alone (full list here) brings that closer to the $20,000 mark. Top that off with the man-hours and the paint job, and we get easily thrown over that.
As said, the Harley-Davidson Night Flyer is the first Nightster modified by Thunderbike, but knowing this crew we can bet more of them will come our way in the near future.
Just a little under 30 custom bits and pieces were fitted onto the bike in the place of the original ones, totaling about 5,500 euros, which is roughly 5,700 in American dollars. Most of these bits are small and rather affordable elements, like covers and mounts, but we do get more expensive fittings, like say the radiator shroud or the two fenders wrapping around Avon-shod wheels.
As far as we can tell, the engine was left unmodified, meaning we’re dealing with Harley’s liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine. Dubbed 975T in this application, it is rated at 90 horsepower 95 Nm for torque. The exhaust that accompanies it though does seem tampered with.
At the time of writing, a brand new Nightster is offered by Harley starting from $13,499, but in the case of the Night Flyer only adding the parts alone (full list here) brings that closer to the $20,000 mark. Top that off with the man-hours and the paint job, and we get easily thrown over that.
As said, the Harley-Davidson Night Flyer is the first Nightster modified by Thunderbike, but knowing this crew we can bet more of them will come our way in the near future.