Here’s How to Blow Nearly $700 on Neighborhood x Harley-Davidson Apparel This Christmas

Back in November 2022, American bike maker Harley-Davidson announced a new collaboration. It was not one meant to advance the company’s main products, motorcycles, but to draw in new customers, who don’t necessarily ride for work or pleasure, by releasing a new range of apparel.
The company Harley chose for this is Japanese Neighborhood. Born back in 1994 out of the need of its creator to satisfy his motorcycle enthusiast interests, Neighborhood is currently a global brand, crossing paths with other entities for constant releases of new merchandise.
For Harley-Davidson, the Japanese company envisioned just 14 clothing items, available for purchase for under a month. The 14 are divided into long-sleeve sweatshirts, long-sleeve t-shirts, short-sleeve tees, racing jackets, and dad caps. Although they could probably be easily used for riding needs, they were not specifically designed for this task.
Because Christmas is just around the corner, and because December 2022 is Celebration Month here on autoevolution, with Harley-Davidson a special guest star of our coverage, we thought to give you an idea of how much it would cost Santa to dress you up in these Neighborhood x Harley-Davidson clothes, as they’re officially called. And the answer is daunting, to say the least.
Starting from the head down, any of the two dad caps available, both wearing the logos of the two companies, will set you back $68. Then, there are four short sleeves tees in two designs to choose from, two priced at $68 and the other two at $88.
Because it’s cold outside in most places on this Earth, you can throw a long sleeve t-shirt over that, and any of the four models available will set you back an extra $98, or $178 if you go for the hoodie. If you’re feeling extra chilly, $178 will get you one of two long sleeve sweatshirts.
And now, you can add up the total. No pants, no helmet, and no boots included, the entire, most expensive set of such clothing will set you back a staggering $682.
To put that into perspective, remember how earlier this week we did the math on how much a complete set of original Harley-Davidson riding gear costs so close to Christmas. We found that if you go for the most expensive options, you should have at least $2,215 at the ready. The package includes boots, jeans, jacket, helmet, and gloves.
The same items, but at the opposite end of the price spectrum, could cost a Harley rider as little as $365, thanks to some clever play with discounted items. And that’s a bargain no matter how you look at it.
So, the cross-branded items of clothes we discussed here presently cost more than a complete riding set. But, if you can afford it, then you could probably blow an extra $37 for a mug and sticker set with the logos of the two companies, too.
For Harley-Davidson, the Japanese company envisioned just 14 clothing items, available for purchase for under a month. The 14 are divided into long-sleeve sweatshirts, long-sleeve t-shirts, short-sleeve tees, racing jackets, and dad caps. Although they could probably be easily used for riding needs, they were not specifically designed for this task.
Because Christmas is just around the corner, and because December 2022 is Celebration Month here on autoevolution, with Harley-Davidson a special guest star of our coverage, we thought to give you an idea of how much it would cost Santa to dress you up in these Neighborhood x Harley-Davidson clothes, as they’re officially called. And the answer is daunting, to say the least.
Starting from the head down, any of the two dad caps available, both wearing the logos of the two companies, will set you back $68. Then, there are four short sleeves tees in two designs to choose from, two priced at $68 and the other two at $88.
Because it’s cold outside in most places on this Earth, you can throw a long sleeve t-shirt over that, and any of the four models available will set you back an extra $98, or $178 if you go for the hoodie. If you’re feeling extra chilly, $178 will get you one of two long sleeve sweatshirts.
And now, you can add up the total. No pants, no helmet, and no boots included, the entire, most expensive set of such clothing will set you back a staggering $682.
To put that into perspective, remember how earlier this week we did the math on how much a complete set of original Harley-Davidson riding gear costs so close to Christmas. We found that if you go for the most expensive options, you should have at least $2,215 at the ready. The package includes boots, jeans, jacket, helmet, and gloves.
The same items, but at the opposite end of the price spectrum, could cost a Harley rider as little as $365, thanks to some clever play with discounted items. And that’s a bargain no matter how you look at it.
So, the cross-branded items of clothes we discussed here presently cost more than a complete riding set. But, if you can afford it, then you could probably blow an extra $37 for a mug and sticker set with the logos of the two companies, too.