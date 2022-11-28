Three Harley-Davidson Sound Systems Bikers Just Have to Get This Christmas

autoevolution
Traditionally speaking, Christmas and the entire holiday season do not go well with motorcycling. In most places on this planet, especially ones with a fondness for Harley-Davidsons, winter makes riding a bike very unpleasant and unbearably dangerous. Then why are we talking about motorcycle sound systems now?

Well, almost always, winter is followed by spring and summer, and even if for a little time motorcycles will be tucked away in their garages, they’ll be out and about in no time, delighting their riders with incredible vistas and thrills. And I’m pretty sure for all of you it’s better to buy the stuff you need next riding season ahead of time, and not at the last moment.

With Christmas around the corner and Harleys stored away, we decided it’s about time we had a look at what the Milwaukee-based company has to offer its riders, other than the motorcycles themselves. Who knows, maybe some of you will find inspiration in this for gifts to be made to yourself or others.

And we’ll start with speakers, because some of us hardly associate these pieces of hardware with two-wheeled machines. And from the long list of about 46 products Harley lists in the Amplifiers and Speakers category, we chose the three below.

First on the menu is a Stage II Rockford Fosgate set of saddlebag speakers. Priced at $399.95, the system is described as “the new standard of motorcycle audio performance and customization.” Naturally, before going for these, you have to make sure your bike can support them, so you’ll find a Check Fitment tool on the company’s website.

The system comprises a pair of three-way amplified speakers, each capable of putting out 150 watts of power. But that’s only the beginning, as if you go for two amplifiers as well, you can have your Tri Glide fitted with no less than eight of these things and really rock.

The Rockford Fosgates were designed to fit in the OEM speaker housing, making swapping old Booms for these things pretty easy. And they even come with an app to help you do that.

If you don’t happen to own a saddle-equipped bike, or you simply want to keep the music to yourself and not share it with anyone around you, then the Boom half helmet could be the right thing.

Priced at $129.95 over at Harley, the thing is described as being “designed to allow full music and communication function while wearing a half helmet,” which is rather obvious, given its name.

This thing makes one look like an air traffic controller, if air traffic controllers had half helmets, but gets the job done. It sustains itself around its wearer thanks to neck bows that wrap around the ears and back of the neck.

The headphone itself comes as an on-ear piece, and it’s backed by an adjustable boom microphone with a wind sock. This works with the Harley-Davidson intercom and Bike-to-Bike communications equipment, but for comms, an extra 7-pin DIN plug can be connected.

If saddlebag or half helmet audio don’t work for you, then maybe an inner fairing audio, also made by Rockford Fosgate, might be the right thing. Priced at $1,050,95, it’s best suited for the Low Rider ST and relies on a pair of 5.25” woofers and two remote tweeters. It can be connected to the music source via Bluetooth 4.2 and the Rockford Fosgate mobile app for Automatic Volume Control (AVC) and adjustable 7-Band EQ.

As we’re only beginning to scratch the surface of what’s out there in terms of car and bike accessories, stay tuned for more gift ideas for Christmas and beyond.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

