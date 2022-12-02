French 2016 Harley-Davidson Breakout Doesn’t Look Half Bad Wearing Gold Touches

Harley-Davidson calls the Breakout model ”a muscular modern chopper that turns stoplights into drag strips.” And it is, even in stock form and no matter the year of production, an aggressive-looking machine. But as with any other Harleys out there, that’s not enough for some riders.
The model is one of the most converted in recent years, with many shops having a shot at making the Breakout a meaner beast that it already is. And we’ve seen quite a lot of them as we've burned through the lineup of customized motorcycles coming from European shops these past few years. But we’re not nearly done yet.
Today’s Breakout treat comes in the form of this here 2016 example, put together by French shop Melk. Still listed as an available conversion on Melk’s website (but with no price sticker attached), the bike is build number 11 in the over 30 examples-strong lineup of modified bikes.
This one was made with the goal of creating a black and gold two-wheeler while keeping "an aggressive and sober look." Being first and foremost a paint shop, it’s in the hues used on the motorcycle where Melk’s work is most visible. Harley-Davidson Vivid Black, gold and dark gold are the (non)-colors chosen in this case, all wrapped in satin varnish.
Now, I am not a big fan of gold on any kind of vehicles myself, but I do have to admit that, at least in this application, it looks rather decent, an attribute that seems quite common when it comes to Melk builds touched by gold.
Visually, the fuel tank looks different from stock thanks to Melk’s work, there are LED lights front and rear, and a new interpretation of the exhaust pipes. Gold elements are carefully spread all over, including on the RSD brass handles, selector, and front and rear footrests.
Riding on an adjustable lowering kit, the bike still uses the stock engine, only re-mapped with undisclosed results.
As usual when it comes to such builds, the Breakout was at the receiving end of parts coming from a number of big names in the industry. Harley’s own aftermarket catalog supplied the above-mentioned wheels, but also the brake pedal pad and pop-up cap, Arlen Ness gave the bike its air filter, and Thunderbike the LED indicators and license plate lights
As said, you can still find this design over at Melk, but you’ll have to get in touch to learn how much it could cost.
