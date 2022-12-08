2023 Chevy Montana Gets a Trailblazer Makeover, Cue the Santa Cruz and Maverick LOLs

America’s automotive crowd is deeply in love with everything crossover, SUV, and truck-based, that is for sure. After all, even EV pickup trucks are successful, and so are pocket-sized workhorses (again).
The North American compact pickup truck segment almost fell into oblivion after most carmakers abandoned it for better medium, full-size, and heavy-duty profits. But the ritzy Hyundai Santa Cruz and electrified Ford Maverick unibody pickup trucks showed there’s still life in the sector, and now everyone wants a piece of the pie.
Even if that’s for a different, neighboring region. General Motors, for example, has finally revealed the third-generation 2023 Chevy Montana that morphed from an FWD coupe-utility model (Ute) to a fully-fledged four-door pickup truck using the GEM (Global Emerging Markets) platform. Unfortunately for GM, the design of the new Montana is quirky enough to make any Santa Cruz or Maverick owner laugh aloud even at the remote thought anyone ever imagined it could threaten the Hyundai and (above all) Ford compact pickup truck success.
Even virtual automotive artists have quickly abandoned the dream of trying to make the split-headlight design easier on the stomach. With one major exception, that is. So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining a better-looking Montana truck – again. The first couple of times this pixel master tried to blend nicely the Montana body with the North American Trax crossover SUV, and he even came up with a Montana RS based on the CGI mashup premises.
Alas, now he is having second digital thoughts and probably assumed that a Trailblazer (the fresh subcompact CUV, not the TrailBlazer mid-size SUV of the 2000s) makeover - dubbed “TrailMontana” would fare any better. Well, if our two cents are permitted on the matter, this redesign would still spark some major Maverick and Santa Cruz LOLs, possibly even some memes…
