All-New 2024 Chevrolet Montana Compact Truck Unveiled as Maverick and Santa Cruz Rival

As promised, often rumored, intensely spied on, and unofficially rendered, Chevrolet has a cool new compact pickup truck for South America that is (most likely) a forbidden fruit for the U.S.
First the Hyundai Santa Cruz, then almost immediately the Ford Maverick have shown that North America knows how to fall in love all over again with compact pickup trucks. Built on unibody platforms (Tucson and Escape, respectively), these models have offered a pocket-sized alternative to medium and full-size truck users who now think that less is more, or to SUV owners who need additional hauling capabilities.
But now Chevrolet also has a competitor for them that smartly combines the comfort of a modern crossover SUV with ubiquitous pickup truck versatility. Well, sort of, as the model was launched for a different region of America – South, instead of North. And the Chevrolet Nova Montana, now rocking the nameplate’s third generation, features a few massive changes. First and foremost, the body style has been transformed from a subcompact coupe utility (Ute) to a compact unbody pickup truck.
First deliveries, at least in Brazil, are expected next February, and the new model is surely going to bring a new set of skills to the market, complete with a crucial trick up its new bed’s sleeve – the Multi-Flex organizer. The latter acts as a massive trunk (874 liters, or almost 31 cu. ft.) and comes with an extensive line of customization accessories.
As far as the design is concerned, the Chevrolet Nova Montana will draw a huge crowd of divided opinions – so perhaps it may be best that General Motors has not announced any intentions of selling this potential Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz competitor over in the United States. As for motivation, the new Chevy pickup is packing a 1.2 Turbo Flex engine under the hood, providing up to 133 ponies and 210 Nm (155 lb-ft).
Pre-sales are already live, and the Chevrolet Nova Montana is offered in LTZ and Premier trims, complete with standard perks such as six airbags, full LED (split) headlights, AC, a wireless smartphone charger, Wi-Fi, OnStar, and many more.
But now Chevrolet also has a competitor for them that smartly combines the comfort of a modern crossover SUV with ubiquitous pickup truck versatility. Well, sort of, as the model was launched for a different region of America – South, instead of North. And the Chevrolet Nova Montana, now rocking the nameplate’s third generation, features a few massive changes. First and foremost, the body style has been transformed from a subcompact coupe utility (Ute) to a compact unbody pickup truck.
First deliveries, at least in Brazil, are expected next February, and the new model is surely going to bring a new set of skills to the market, complete with a crucial trick up its new bed’s sleeve – the Multi-Flex organizer. The latter acts as a massive trunk (874 liters, or almost 31 cu. ft.) and comes with an extensive line of customization accessories.
As far as the design is concerned, the Chevrolet Nova Montana will draw a huge crowd of divided opinions – so perhaps it may be best that General Motors has not announced any intentions of selling this potential Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz competitor over in the United States. As for motivation, the new Chevy pickup is packing a 1.2 Turbo Flex engine under the hood, providing up to 133 ponies and 210 Nm (155 lb-ft).
Pre-sales are already live, and the Chevrolet Nova Montana is offered in LTZ and Premier trims, complete with standard perks such as six airbags, full LED (split) headlights, AC, a wireless smartphone charger, Wi-Fi, OnStar, and many more.