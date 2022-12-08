This CGI Corvette EV SUV Feels Exactly Like the Unsavory Lotus Eletre Rip-Off That It Is

Every automotive enthusiast with a penchant for ‘America’s sports car’ probably knows by now about the nasty rumor discussing how General Motors will turn the Corvette nameplate into a separate brand.
It may or may not be inevitable. It may or may not be substantiated. And it may or may not lead to the untimely demise of the slow-selling Chevy Camaro, but here it goes. So, word of mouth says that Corvette will go standalone from 2025 with a four-door (coupe-style) and SUV, alongside the C8s.
As such, it should be no surprise this idea has set the realm of virtual automotive artists on CGI fire. Some decided to blast off into the digital sunset with everything, from city cars to sedans, pickup trucks, and even semis. Others took a slightly more moderate approach, imagining new body styles one by one.
Among the latter is also Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a trio of CGI dreams envisioning the fresh Corvette brand’s roster of additional models. The first and second were a Corvette liftback with the looks of a Sportback and a Corvette station wagon with the looks of an Avant, respectively. And it was all because they were modeled after Audi RS 6 and RS 7 templates, frankly.
Now there is also an SUV, of course, but with an added EV twist. This is because the pixel master has stolen the CGI body of an unsuspecting Lotus Eletre and just threw on top of it some contemporary C8 Corvette design elements. Not enough to cover this digital theft, though, so it now looks exactly like an unsavory virtual rip-off, precisely because it is.
This is kind of ironic, considering China’s well-known panache for blatantly copying Western automotive designs – and with the Lotus Eletre being an upcoming high-performance EV crossover SUV that will be manufactured in China! It seems the digital wheel has finally turned…
