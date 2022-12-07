Second-Gen Caddy Escalade Becomes the Unlikely Target of Slammed Widebody CGIs

Cadillac recently treated the 2023 Escalade to the White Sport Edition, but over in America, you are not going to see it anytime soon.
And that is not only due to its extremely limited availability – just 30 examples will be produced in Crystal White Tri-Coat, with additional black accents, and a Jet Black leather x white piping plus Ash wood trim cockpit. But also due to the special series being sold exclusively in Japan, and nowhere else.
Well, no worries, though, in case you want your Escalade to have a ‘little bit’ of JDM-style flair. It would be even better if you had a second-gen 2004 Caddy SUV at your disposal, so we can get right down to building this crimson digital project in the real world.
Across the digital realm, it stems courtesy of the CGI mastermind of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who is on a vintage spree with the 1990s and 2000s vehicles. So, after he recently imagined a smoother-styled Dodge Intrepid full-size FWD sedan painted in vibrant blue and lowered on bronze-painted Volk Wheels TE37s, now he is switching his virtual attention towards camp GM.
So, one day when driving home, he “suddenly got the idea of an ‘04 Escalade dropped on Work Wheels (Japan) Meister M1” aftermarket wheels. Also, this uncommon digital build, which was thought to “enhance the Cadillac’s bling-bling styling without being visually overwhelming,” includes a thoroughly slammed attitude along with a slightly more pronounced (than stock) widebody atmosphere.
Never thought that a JDM-style customization job could be possible on one of the most Americana luxury SUVs on the planet, until now. But here it is – a crimson 2004 Caddy Escalade rocking a silver-and-gold set of Japanese aftermarket wheels, plus the usual slammed widebody kit tuning suspects! So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
Well, no worries, though, in case you want your Escalade to have a ‘little bit’ of JDM-style flair. It would be even better if you had a second-gen 2004 Caddy SUV at your disposal, so we can get right down to building this crimson digital project in the real world.
Across the digital realm, it stems courtesy of the CGI mastermind of Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who is on a vintage spree with the 1990s and 2000s vehicles. So, after he recently imagined a smoother-styled Dodge Intrepid full-size FWD sedan painted in vibrant blue and lowered on bronze-painted Volk Wheels TE37s, now he is switching his virtual attention towards camp GM.
So, one day when driving home, he “suddenly got the idea of an ‘04 Escalade dropped on Work Wheels (Japan) Meister M1” aftermarket wheels. Also, this uncommon digital build, which was thought to “enhance the Cadillac’s bling-bling styling without being visually overwhelming,” includes a thoroughly slammed attitude along with a slightly more pronounced (than stock) widebody atmosphere.
Never thought that a JDM-style customization job could be possible on one of the most Americana luxury SUVs on the planet, until now. But here it is – a crimson 2004 Caddy Escalade rocking a silver-and-gold set of Japanese aftermarket wheels, plus the usual slammed widebody kit tuning suspects! So, do we give it our CGI hall pass, or not?