Bulking Up the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Is Not for the Faint of Heart

When it comes to tuning certain models, especially those that have an exotic flair, most petrolheads think that the modifications should mostly revolve around the wheels, perhaps topped off by a power boost.
Others think that the sky should be the limit, because supercars should stand out from a mile away, and if you are part of this category, then the widebody Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 pictured above probably tickles your fancy.
Looking like something Liberty Walk would make, and then display at a car show, it has a more daring design due to the add-ons that were digitally applied to it by ildar_project. The rendering portrays it with massive fender flares, a new apron, sportier side skirts, and a big wing at the back.
Smaller at the front and bigger at the rear, the concave wheels were added there using numerous mouse clicks. The headlamps seem to have been smoked for extra street credit, and if that is indeed the case, then the same likely applies to the taillights too. The final virtual updates revolve around the color, and windows, as everything else carries over from the real modern-day Countach, which is a rolling work of art.
Presented a few months ago as an ode to the iconic Countach made from 1974 to 1990, in almost 2,000 copies, the Countach LPI 800-4 is based on the discontinued Aventador, and uses the same supercapacitor, small electric motor, and naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine as the Sian FKP 37. The total output is rated at 803 horsepower (814 ps / 599 kW), and this, alongside a whole bunch of other novelties, not to mention the clever aerodynamics, allow it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds from a standstill. Lambo claims that it can do 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) in 8.6 seconds, en route to 221 mph (355 kph), which is its top speed.
