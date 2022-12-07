Badass '35 Chevy Hot Rod Is What 5 Years of Journeyman-Level Workmanship Should Look Like

Taking on a car project is like signing up for a life-long commitment – as long as the car exists. For those who manage to pull through, it's a tedious process that'll likely drain your bank account and take thousands of hours off your social life. The result, for the lucky few, is pure bliss.
Still, you'll have to remember a custom car project is never complete. That's why some custom cars at auto shows like SEMA are rolled back onto a trailer after the event.
Shawn of AutotopiaLA recently featured an iconic custom car project by Roger Lee and Ironworks Speed and Kustom in Bakersfield, California. It's a 1935 Chevy Hot Rod that's a work of perfection and took five years (more than 10,000 hours) and $1 million to complete.
According to Roger, the project started with two 1935 Chevys bought out of Arkansas.
"They were probably the best cars that I could have asked to start with. But they were still wooden structure with sheet metal nailed to the wood. Even if it's the best that it could be after all these years, it's just this rickety tool shed," Roger revealed.
The 1935 Chevy Hot Rod is still a work in progress (unpainted and not entirely dialed in). Roger and the team expect it to be ready for the Grand National Roadster Show in 2024.
The most intricate part of the project was wedge sectioning. According to Roger, the car's silhouette is thinner at the front, which ideally meant taking out more of the front than the rear. Also, the structure was made of wood, which they eventually got rid of.
Under the hood, it runs a small block Chevy engine paired to a TKX 5-speed transmission.
The entire build is a meticulous mix of top-tier design, fabrication, 3D printing, machining, artistry, and mechanical engineering that turned into a perfect '35 Chevy Hot Rod.
We know you are itching to see how this badass Hot Rod rolls on asphalt. The video below reveals more about the build journey.
Shawn of AutotopiaLA recently featured an iconic custom car project by Roger Lee and Ironworks Speed and Kustom in Bakersfield, California. It's a 1935 Chevy Hot Rod that's a work of perfection and took five years (more than 10,000 hours) and $1 million to complete.
According to Roger, the project started with two 1935 Chevys bought out of Arkansas.
"They were probably the best cars that I could have asked to start with. But they were still wooden structure with sheet metal nailed to the wood. Even if it's the best that it could be after all these years, it's just this rickety tool shed," Roger revealed.
The 1935 Chevy Hot Rod is still a work in progress (unpainted and not entirely dialed in). Roger and the team expect it to be ready for the Grand National Roadster Show in 2024.
The most intricate part of the project was wedge sectioning. According to Roger, the car's silhouette is thinner at the front, which ideally meant taking out more of the front than the rear. Also, the structure was made of wood, which they eventually got rid of.
Under the hood, it runs a small block Chevy engine paired to a TKX 5-speed transmission.
The entire build is a meticulous mix of top-tier design, fabrication, 3D printing, machining, artistry, and mechanical engineering that turned into a perfect '35 Chevy Hot Rod.
We know you are itching to see how this badass Hot Rod rolls on asphalt. The video below reveals more about the build journey.