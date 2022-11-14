1966 Chevrolet Suburban Armbruster Stageway Is a Six-Door, 25-Foot-Long Behemoth

More on this:

1 1963 Cadillac Supposedly Owned by Elvis Presley Found in a Junkyard, It's a Pink Mystery

2 1953 Plymouth Camper Hiding in a Junkyard for Decades Is a Unique Homemade Contraption

3 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 LTD Military Limo Is One of Only Six Built

4 Barn-Found 1955 Plymouth Belvedere Limo Might Be the Last of Its Kind, Needs Help

5 Seven-Door, 23-Foot-Long Pontiac Catalina Is as Ridiculous as it Sounds