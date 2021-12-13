Barn-Found 1955 Plymouth Belvedere Limo Might Be the Last of Its Kind, Needs Help

The Evolution of Jaguar’s XK Six-Cylinder: An Iconic Engine Produced for 43 Years

Introduced in 1954 as a full-size car, the Plymouth Belvedere was almost immediately redesigned for 1955. That's when Virgil Exner stepped in with his "Forward Look" styling and turned the Belvedere into a beauty. Plymouth sold quite a few of them, so these early Belvederes aren't exactly rare, but this six-door limo might be unique. 15 photos



That's a typical layout for an



Was this behemoth born in Plymouth's factory? Not really. Like all car-based limo and hearses from the era, this Belvedere was put together by a coachbuilder. There's no info as to which company did the conversion, but it might be the work of Armbruster Stageway, who built quite a few airport shuttles back in the day. Superior Coach Company also made similar conversions, even though this company focused on hearses and ambulances.



Anyway, this rather exotic



The blue paint is barely visible on the doors, while both the front clip and the roof are covered in surface rust and a thick layer of dust. Things don't look much better inside either. The beautiful two-tone (turquoise and white) upholstery is damaged on every seat, while the headliner is torn to bits and hangs all over the place.



The engine might have had a starter problem years ago, but it will need additional work to come back to life. It looks complete, and it's probably a



Plymouth offered two Hy-Fire V8 engines in the 1955 Belvedere. There was a 241-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) with 157 horsepower and a 260-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) version good for up to 177 horses. Hopefully, it's the latter since this car is heavier than a regular Belvedere.



The limo clearly needs a thorough and very expensive restoration to become road-worthy again. The seller on



Granted, this is no regular Belvedere, and the price may reflect its unique status, but this kind of project needs a certain type of enthusiast. Which is just as rare to find as the car itself. I wouldn't tackle such a project if given the opportunity, but hopefully, someone will save this car and give it a proper job.

