Seven-Door, 23-Foot-Long Pontiac Catalina Is as Ridiculous as it Sounds

Introduced as a trim level on the Chieftain and Star Chief series in 1950, the Pontiac Catalina became a full-fledged nameplate in 1959. It survived on the market until 1981 and spawned a few iconic variants, including the drag-prepped 421 Super Duty. 6 photos



Armbruster Stageway reportedly converted around 200 Catalinas into "shuttles" to transport passengers to and from the airport. The conversion was pretty much about



The lengthened wheelbase made room for an additional two rows of bench seats. So whereas the regular Catalina was able to carry up to six people, the long coach offered room for up to 12, including the driver. Interestingly enough, Armbruster didn't go with a matching number of doors on each side.



While the right side incorporates four doors, one for each row of seats, the left side has only two, one for the driver and one for the fourth row. It meant that passengers traveling in the second and third rows had to slide toward the left. Sure, it's not very uncomfortable to do that, but this layout turns the coach into a seven-door car (including the rear hatch).



Armbruster Stageway wasn't the only company that offered such conversions. National Coaches also built a few



Many of these airport limos weren't lucky enough to survive for 60 years, and it's safe to say that only a dozen of these Armbruster wagons are still salvageable. Seeing an ad on the used car market reminded me that some of them still exist and there's still hope that someone would restore an example at some point. This specific model is no longer available, but it's one of the better-looking long-wheelbase Safaris out there.

