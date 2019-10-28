Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Stretch Limo Is the Real Deal, Looks Fake

When configuring a machine like the Phantom, which happens to be the flagship model of the British automaker, there aren't many wishes that Rolls-Royce won't fulfill. However, if you're willing to accommodate a whole party inside the luxury sedan, you've come across one of the exceptions.
Sure, Gaydon also offers the Phantom in Extended Wheelbase form, but that doesn't cover the request above. Of course, there aren't many scenarios in which one would actually need a stretched limo, which is what you end up with when the said task has to be covered (it's either this or a bus).
But we're not here to discuss the common sense limitations of the stretched limos. Instead, we can check out a Rolls-Royce Phantom that has been converted into such an elongated contraption.
The machine was recently spotted in Dubai, which might answer one's questions about why the customer didn't choose a less special machine to alter.
Nevertheless, the trouble comes from the fact that, at least as far as photos are concerned, this Roller might seem like a clone based on some stretched SUV chassis.
And it's not just the extra wheelbase that leads to the impression above. In the quest to make the creature stand out, its builders threw some custom body bits into the mix.
For instance, it looks like we're dealing with front and rear aprons supplied by Mansory. You know, the tuner that messes up all sorts of expensive machines, from the Ferrari 812 Superfast to the Bugatti Chiron - these are only two examples that come from the company's 2018 portfolio.
Returning to this Rolls-Royce, a member of the Phantom's previous generation (the current Phantom VIII landed in 2017), let's go over the conclusion of its modding process once again: since this might pass as a faux Roller, the build might just defeat the purpose.
But we're not here to discuss the common sense limitations of the stretched limos. Instead, we can check out a Rolls-Royce Phantom that has been converted into such an elongated contraption.
The machine was recently spotted in Dubai, which might answer one's questions about why the customer didn't choose a less special machine to alter.
Nevertheless, the trouble comes from the fact that, at least as far as photos are concerned, this Roller might seem like a clone based on some stretched SUV chassis.
And it's not just the extra wheelbase that leads to the impression above. In the quest to make the creature stand out, its builders threw some custom body bits into the mix.
For instance, it looks like we're dealing with front and rear aprons supplied by Mansory. You know, the tuner that messes up all sorts of expensive machines, from the Ferrari 812 Superfast to the Bugatti Chiron - these are only two examples that come from the company's 2018 portfolio.
Returning to this Rolls-Royce, a member of the Phantom's previous generation (the current Phantom VIII landed in 2017), let's go over the conclusion of its modding process once again: since this might pass as a faux Roller, the build might just defeat the purpose.
View this post on Instagram
Rolls Royce Phantom Mansory Spec Stretch Limo...as long as its name #rollsroyce #phantom #luxurylifestyle #moneybags #balleralert #cargoals #superstreet #garagefanatic #exoticperformance #exoticcars #autokings #autounlimited #blacklist #dupontregistry #billionaireboysclub #carlifestyle #carspotting #lovecars #arabmoneyofficial