autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

New Jersey High School Bans Limos on Prom Night For Safety, Equity Reasons

6 Mar 2019, 11:29 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
So much for taking your date and maybe some close friends for a limo ride on prom night. A New Jersey high school has banned limos, luxury cars and party buses for the big night, which is scheduled to take place on June 4.
6 photos
FIat 500D limousine featured in ZoolanderFIat 500D limousine featured in ZoolanderFIat 500D limousine featured in ZoolanderFIat 500D limousine featured in ZoolanderFIat 500D limousine featured in Zoolander
Lakeland Regional High School superintendent Hugh Beattie explains to CBS New York in a recent interview that the ban is a move to ensure “safety and equity” among students, but there could also be a link to the New York limo crash that killed 20 people in October last year. In that particular case, the vehicle that transported the kids was not road-safe and had failed several inspections, but was still being used.

With “safety and equity” in mind, Beattie is proposing a cheaper means of transportation for all students on prom night: a school-provided chaperoned bus, for a fee of just $15 per student. This way, the 45-minute ride to and from campus would take place in an organized and entirely safe manner.

The bonus would be that this new rule would also curb underage drinking on this particular night because, obviously, the kids would be under supervision. A bus ride to and from prom would also mean many of them would no longer be able to hit the NYC or Jersey afterparties, where more underage drinking could happen.

“This way we have a little more control over what’s going on,” Beattie says. “It’s 45 minutes away from campus, so we’ll make sure students get there and back safely.”

As you can imagine, the students are none too happy about the new rule. As it turns out, neither are their parents. Some of them believe the teenagers should decide for themselves how they wish to get to and from prom, and that taking a limo is part of “prom tradition.”

On March 12, the school will hold its scheduled board meeting, and both students and parents plan to show up to protest against the proposed, mandatory, chaperoned bus ride on prom night.
limo limousine school bus New York safety
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Latest car models:
BUGATTI La Voiture NoireBUGATTI La Voiture Noire ExoticHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactKOENIGSEGG JeskoKOENIGSEGG Jesko ExoticSSANGYONG KorandoSSANGYONG Korando Medium SUVMORGAN Plus SixMORGAN Plus Six ExoticAll car models  
 
 