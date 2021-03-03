5 Daytona Yellow 1970 Chevrolet Corvette With 502 V8 Begs to Be Refurbished

1978 Chevrolet Corvette Four-Door Sedan Looks Ready for Frankenstein’s Prom

For many among us, prom was the make-or-break moment of our high-school days. Some of us drove our crushes to the dance hall in dad’s pickup truck or mom’s Civic, and if Frankenstein were a teenager, this long-wheelbase Chevrolet Corvette four-door sedan would be his ride. 14 photos



Originally sold in Canada, the car rocks a metric speedometer and 2,676 kilometers (1,663 miles) on the odometer. That is a little suspicious given the age of the vehicle, which is equipped with a small-block 350 engine. What kind of 350 is anybody’s guess, but from the factory, the only culprits would be the L48 or L82. In other words, a little more than 200 horsepower at the crankshaft from a good ol’ carburetor and 5.7 liters of displacement.



The transmission, which is described as “automatic” in the ad, is a mystery as well. The Turbo Hydra-Matic would be my guess, the THM350 with three forward ratios. Introduced in 1969 as the successor for the two-speed Powerglide, this fellow is compact, strong, and easy to upgrade for high-torque applications that include pro tourers, hot rods, and strip slayers.



Turning our attention back to the vehicle, the quality is, dare I say it, not up to snuff. A simple look at the tailfins and the rear bumper is enough to get an idea about the car’s condition, which appears to be inspired by the



Corvette C3 -based sedan built in very limited numbers by California Custom Coach in 1980.

On behalf of General Motors, a total of six vehicles were converted by CCC: one prototype and five customer cars. The economic climate in the United States of America didn't help the California-based shop, though, and the "Corvette America" was a little on the expensive side as well at $35,000 including the donor vehicle compared to $13,000 for the base 'Vette.

Chris Leo offers the retina-burning limo on behalf of "a friend that has owned it for over 20 years that can no longer drive." Listed on Facebook Marketplace with a buy-it-now price of $12,900 or best offer, the home-brew 'Vette "needs a lot of tender loving care to put back to show quality."

