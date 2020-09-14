Most Luxurious, Armored Ford Excursion Limo Sells for Peanuts

Arguably one of the most luxurious and tough Ford Excursion limousines in the world has sold for peanuts over the weekend. The fact that it used to belong to the King of Jordan should tell you a lot about how special it was.
According to the listing on Prestige Auto, the car was available in Ohio. It was a 2005 model and was converted for King Abdullah of Jordan the following year, with the goal as using it as the official ride for his White House visit. You can see a video of this monster of a limo pulling in at the White House at the bottom of the page.
The conversion of the Excursion SUV originally cost $620,000 and included anything you could think of (at that time) as fitting for royalty. The limo sold for just $84,000, which, comparatively, is peanuts – even allowing for the outdated tech.
Because this baby isn’t just hulky thanks to the extended body: it also has a full body armor, a reinforced floor and 3-inch (7.62-cm) bulletproof windows, fuel tank protection, and a great number of exterior cameras pointing all ways. If the U.S. President’s Beast had a distant cousin that lived in another country, this would be it.
The interior was also modified extensively, in view of seating in total comfort royalty members and security details. It has heated chairs with massage and reclining functions, drop-down 15-inch (38-cm) screens, DVD player, a small cooler, a navigation system and folding tables. Granted, the interior feels outdated, especially if compared to what celebrities are riding in (or selling) these days, but back in the day, it was all the rage.
With just 4,022 miles (6,473 km) on the clock and admittedly in top condition, this Excursion limo is powered by a 6.8-liter V10 that delivers 310 hp, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The asking price was $84,000 but the dealer was also open to all sorts of trade-ins.
In other words, all things considered, this was a steal.
