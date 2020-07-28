A Toyota RAV4 Limousine Exists and It’s the Wonkiest Thing This Week

5 World’s Only Stretched Tracked Vehicle, the Tank Limo, Is How You Do Prom Right

Some teams get together for a pint and call it team bonding, while others go on trips for extended team-building exercises. The workers at the Takoaoka Toyota factory in Japan build limousines. 5 photos



The RAV4 limo was actually a team-building exercise that some 200 employees conducted at the end of the work day, the video from Japanese website Car Watch available below indicates. It took these people four long months to complete the transformation of the SUV into a limousine, all the while keeping an eye on structural integrity.



The modification was done by adding sheet metal and welding it to increase the strength of the unibody, so that it wouldn’t flex while in motion.



For all this time and the amount of people involved in the project, the RAV4 limo is the wonkiest, most badly-aligned thing ever. Few modifications were made inside, so all that extra space was turned into a lounge-type of area by adding a wooden coffee table, a fuzzy pink carpet and champagne glasses. For a little more oomph, small crystal chandeliers were thrown into the mix, because we can all use a little glamour at times.



The one-off limo measures 26 feet (7.9 meters) in length and, as per the reporter in the video, feels as wonky riding in it at a relatively slow speed as it is to look at.



As far as custom projects go, this RAV4 limo isn’t the most brilliant or well executed, for all its one-off status. As a team-building exercise, it was probably a lot of fun.



