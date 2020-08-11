China is a Big Place with Secrets. One of the biggest is a Ferrari Superamerica

5 Meet Sin City Hustler, the Elephant-Sized Monster Truck That Is World’s Longest

3 A Toyota RAV4 Limousine Exists and It’s the Wonkiest Thing This Week

More on this:

Rare 1965 Mercedes Benz Pullman Limousine Returns from China, Could Be Yours

A very rare and once-controversial Mercedes Benz Pullman has emerged for sale, after traveling the world since it was delivered new to China’s former VP and Foreign Minister Chen Yi in 1965. Now, it could be yours. 17 photos



This one doesn’t, but it’s still incredibly rare. It’s one of the 304 four-door Pullmans made, and one of the two shipped to China straight out the factory door. It was delivered and used exclusively by former Chinese Vice President and Foreign Minister Chen Yi, between 1965 and 1967. In 1967, it was seized by the state and would then pass into the property of the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and be put into long-term storage.



In 1993, this Grosser made its way to Germany and, in 2014, it moved to the Netherlands, as part of its new owner’s private collection. In 2018, it arrived in Los Angeles, where it received a full service under the current owner – and seller.



In its earlier days, this particular Grosser was a very controversial car, in that no one knew how it ended up in China in the first place. As auction house



“As the story goes, this car was reportedly used as a base for the design and manufacturing of Hongqi (literally translates as Red Flag, which was fitting, seeing as it had flags sticking out of the bonnet), China’s first luxury limousine used exclusively by high-ranking government,” LBI Limited points out.



With just 21,186 km (13,164 miles) on the odometer since new, this Grosser is in incredibly original condition, having never been restored. It is offered at $285,000 – a steal, considering how rare it is and the rich history it comes with. Mercedes Benz launched the 600 LWB, known as Grosse Mercedes or The Grosser, with the goal of creating the most luxurious production car ever and, as such, no expense was spared. It came in two variants: the sedan and the Pullman, which was the longer wheelbase and was designed by George Mortimer Pullman. Some Pullmans or Landaulets featured convertible tops, which made them ideal for government officials and other high-profile public figures.This one doesn’t, but it’s still incredibly rare. It’s one of the 304 four-door Pullmans made, and one of the two shipped to China straight out the factory door. It was delivered and used exclusively by former Chinese Vice President and Foreign Minister Chen Yi, between 1965 and 1967. In 1967, it was seized by the state and would then pass into the property of the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and be put into long-term storage.In 1993, this Grosser made its way to Germany and, in 2014, it moved to the Netherlands, as part of its new owner’s private collection. In 2018, it arrived in Los Angeles, where it received a full service under the current owner – and seller.In its earlier days, this particular Grosser was a very controversial car, in that no one knew how it ended up in China in the first place. As auction house LBI Limited notes, it could have been a gift from the German government or a personal purchase on Yi’s part, with the goal of reverse-engineering it to create a rival luxury product in the homeland.“As the story goes, this car was reportedly used as a base for the design and manufacturing of Hongqi (literally translates as Red Flag, which was fitting, seeing as it had flags sticking out of the bonnet), China’s first luxury limousine used exclusively by high-ranking government,” LBI Limited points out.With just 21,186 km (13,164 miles) on the odometer since new, this Grosser is in incredibly original condition, having never been restored. It is offered at $285,000 – a steal, considering how rare it is and the rich history it comes with.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.