Sleeper 1971 Chevy Nova's Drab, Brown Exterior Hides Modern 350 Small Block Power

There's something about the late 60s and early 70s Chevy Novas that makes them profoundly different than American muscle car coupes from the day. Perhaps it's that in a generation where oversized cars were the norm, the comparatively small Nova felt sports car-like particularly.
Not that this "Bronze" colored 1971 Nova Coupe looks anything like a sports car or even a muscle car, for that matter. Let's be real. If this paint color is really bronze, then pigs can fly. That color's as brown as the day is long, especially after 50 years of wear and tear. But we won't mock this car for its paint. If anything, brown only looks good on cars from the 1970s.
Furthermore, there's something strangely appealing about a car with as honest looks as a faded brown with matching brown "steelie" wheels that just works with this Nova. In spite of its torn black vinyl interior and overall derelict condition to the untrained eye. But under the hood of this Nova is not whatever came stock from the factory. Although, it is at least period correct. It's a 350-cubic inch (5.7-liter) Chevy Smallblock crate engine.
It comes complete with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, a full Flowmaster exhaust kit, and a complete disc brake and transmission service when all the work was done back in 2010. Though it must be said, the owner specifies that the engine doesn't start at the moment. But it's not like we're dealing with a modern Ferrari engine here. These old small blocks can and have been brought back from the dead with little more than basic hand tools and a liberal dose of swearing.
If you're not looking to rock the resurrected zombie look with this car, the owner does have a set of four American Racing wheels to make it look just that little bit meaner. But come on, what beats driving around in what quite literally looks like a non-playable character vehicle in an open-world video game like Grand Theft Auto. The price for it all? $12,000 made out to a private autotrader seller in Columbus, Ohio.
Furthermore, there's something strangely appealing about a car with as honest looks as a faded brown with matching brown "steelie" wheels that just works with this Nova. In spite of its torn black vinyl interior and overall derelict condition to the untrained eye. But under the hood of this Nova is not whatever came stock from the factory. Although, it is at least period correct. It's a 350-cubic inch (5.7-liter) Chevy Smallblock crate engine.
It comes complete with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, a full Flowmaster exhaust kit, and a complete disc brake and transmission service when all the work was done back in 2010. Though it must be said, the owner specifies that the engine doesn't start at the moment. But it's not like we're dealing with a modern Ferrari engine here. These old small blocks can and have been brought back from the dead with little more than basic hand tools and a liberal dose of swearing.
If you're not looking to rock the resurrected zombie look with this car, the owner does have a set of four American Racing wheels to make it look just that little bit meaner. But come on, what beats driving around in what quite literally looks like a non-playable character vehicle in an open-world video game like Grand Theft Auto. The price for it all? $12,000 made out to a private autotrader seller in Columbus, Ohio.