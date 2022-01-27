350 V8 Swapped 1937 Packard Super Deluxe Eight: Top Hat and Monocle Not Included

We often hear from prospective classic car buyers that it's near impossible to buy a nice classic car that runs and drives decently without breaking down. Well, to that, we say, look at what we just found on eBay. Because with enough patience, anything is possible, it would seem.
This 1937 Packard Super Deluxe Eight doesn't sport the same iconic Packard eight-cylinder engine it left the factory sporting. It was purchased from an estate sale of over 300 classic cars from a wealthy businessman in Idaho. When the car was purchased by the current owner, the original engine was filled with water and rusting badly.
The best solution in the days before the LS swap was a custom-built 350 cubic inch (5.7-liter) Chevrolet V8 engine. The valve covers were embossed with the word "Packard" on each side to give more of an authentic look. Original it may not be, but quality workmanship nonetheless.
The Super Eight was one of the last Packard models before the company was forced into wartime emergency production at the start of the Second World War. While in that phase, the company would earn a contract from Rolls-Royce to build licensed copies of the iconic Merlin aircraft engine. All the while, car production was limited strictly to trucks and high command personal transportation vehicles.
What does that have to do with the car that sits before us today? Well, it means the last of the civilian cars made just before the war are now highly valuable. Even with the aftermarket engine, this car is worth every penny of what it's selling for. We should thank our lucky stars the price is so reasonable.
At $35,000 before taxes and fees, this eBay Motors special could be in a garage near you and a fair bit more useable than had it sported its original engine. In that kind of condition, you could never even justify driving it.
