This 1973 Chevy Nova Begs for an Engine Upgrade, a V8 Would Be a Godsend

1973 was a fairly notable year in the history of the Nova, as it witnessed the debut of a major facelift, with new styling used for the front and the rear.
Furthermore, Chevrolet continued to bet big on the SS option, though for 1973, it barely brought any exciting upgrades. For a little over $120, Nova SS buyers could get a special-edition grille and Rally wheels, while in terms of engines, the car could be fitted with pretty much any option in the lineup.
As a result, the Nova SS was in many ways just as exciting as the standard models, especially when six-cylinder engines were involved.
A straight-six unit is also powering the Nova that you see in the pictures, and while the car is currently listed for sale, it comes with an engine that’s apparently in a coma. eBay seller 82pontiactransam says the engine is no longer running, but on the other hand, we have no idea why.
At first glance, this Nova is clearly just a project, so don’t be too surprised if the six-cylinder unit is locked up from sitting. However, it’s critical to at least find out if the engine turns over, as this could produce the slightest hope the powerplant could still be saved.
The photos are worth a thousand words, as they clearly show the condition of the car. The body requires essential metal work, and the interior, despite being dirty and dusty, looks to be in an above-the-average shape.
For someone who wants to buy the car for restoration, this is clearly good news, but on the other hand, this Nova seems to better fit a restomod project rather than a return to factory specs. Given the current health of the original unit is unknown, not to mention it’s a six-cylinder unit in the first place, a V8 would fit the Nova like a glove, therefore pushing it away from the grocery-getter condition that it was born with.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, but a reserve is obviously in place, and it hasn’t been unlocked just yet.
