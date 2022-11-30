Every petrolhead could find a million reasons why cars are cool, but motorsports are one of the pillars of car culture. So, what could be cooler for an enthusiast than owning a real, competition-driven race car?
Not many things, that much is certain. This Bring a Trailer auction offers just that possibility, with a 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Aerocoupe NASCAR Race Car offered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. However, you will have to hurry, because this auction is ending in a couple of hours.
The bids are not all that high either, especially considering that this car has reportedly seen over 100 NASCAR races. The 1985 Daytona 500 and the 1988 NASCAR 500 at the Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia are just two highlights from this car’s history with Hylton Engineering since it was delivered in 1979. But that’s not the last time this car saw a race track. It was driven at the 2012 Monterey Historics at Laguna Seca Raceway and even went out on track as recently as May 2022 at Road America.
With all that heritage tied to this Chevy, one thing worth keeping in mind is that it has gone through a multi-year refurbishment by Bill Rhyne Racing and is no longer an all-original oval-racing monster. In fact, it hasn’t been so for a long time, considering it started off with a Chevrolet Caprice-style bodywork, which was later changed. The car’s wheelbase was also shortened from 115″ (2.92 m) to 110” (2.79 m) to comply with the 1981 regulations.
Back to the more recent work, the front frame rails have been replaced, along with the nose, hood, and sheet metal on both sides. However, the paint job has been redone in a period-correct style, with a red and white #48 livery, and an additional tie to it, James Hylton's signature is present on the dash. But the car has not lost its capabilities and is set up for road course racing, featuring a symmetric chassis with Panhard mounts on both sides.
There are also plenty of goodies to be thrilled with, including a rear lip spoiler, hood pins, side-exit exhaust pipes, a full roll cage, a brake proportioning valve setup, Kirkey fixed-back bucket, and more. The engine is not too shabby either, as it is a 430 cu. in. (7-liter) V8 built by Motor Masters Racing Equipment in 2009.
Power and torque figures are not quoted, but they are surely big thanks to the Brodix intake manifold, Brodix aluminum cylinder heads, aluminum radiator, and dry-sump lubrication. That power goes to the rear wheels via a Jerico 4-speed manual transmission and a Ford 9-inch axle.
The bids are not all that high either, especially considering that this car has reportedly seen over 100 NASCAR races. The 1985 Daytona 500 and the 1988 NASCAR 500 at the Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia are just two highlights from this car’s history with Hylton Engineering since it was delivered in 1979. But that’s not the last time this car saw a race track. It was driven at the 2012 Monterey Historics at Laguna Seca Raceway and even went out on track as recently as May 2022 at Road America.
With all that heritage tied to this Chevy, one thing worth keeping in mind is that it has gone through a multi-year refurbishment by Bill Rhyne Racing and is no longer an all-original oval-racing monster. In fact, it hasn’t been so for a long time, considering it started off with a Chevrolet Caprice-style bodywork, which was later changed. The car’s wheelbase was also shortened from 115″ (2.92 m) to 110” (2.79 m) to comply with the 1981 regulations.
Back to the more recent work, the front frame rails have been replaced, along with the nose, hood, and sheet metal on both sides. However, the paint job has been redone in a period-correct style, with a red and white #48 livery, and an additional tie to it, James Hylton's signature is present on the dash. But the car has not lost its capabilities and is set up for road course racing, featuring a symmetric chassis with Panhard mounts on both sides.
There are also plenty of goodies to be thrilled with, including a rear lip spoiler, hood pins, side-exit exhaust pipes, a full roll cage, a brake proportioning valve setup, Kirkey fixed-back bucket, and more. The engine is not too shabby either, as it is a 430 cu. in. (7-liter) V8 built by Motor Masters Racing Equipment in 2009.
Power and torque figures are not quoted, but they are surely big thanks to the Brodix intake manifold, Brodix aluminum cylinder heads, aluminum radiator, and dry-sump lubrication. That power goes to the rear wheels via a Jerico 4-speed manual transmission and a Ford 9-inch axle.