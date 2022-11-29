Nurburgring Sim Racing Shows How Fast the Corvette C6.R Is

It wasn't long ago that a viral video of an F1 car driving on a Czech highway almost broke the Internet. As fun as that might sound, it probably wasn't. A race car is going to feel like a fish out of water on public roads due to speed limits, traffic, and asphalt quality. So if you're lucky enough to own a racecar do yourself a favor and keep it on the track.
We have just recently tested three variations of the C6 Corvette on the Nordschleife in Assetto Corsa. The Coupe and the Grand Sport were almost equally as fast, lapping the North Loop in about eight minutes and 20 seconds. The Z06 was faster of course, with 505 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque on tap. With plenty of mistakes along the way, it still crossed the finish line after eight minutes and six seconds. By comparison, the C6 ZR1 was almost 40 seconds faster overall after we installed a special set of tires at least.
So, after four variations of the C6 Corvette, there was still one more left to test. And it was clear from the get-go that this one would ace the test. A quick google search will reveal that a C6.R mod is free to download for Assetto Corsa, thanks to UnitedRacingDesign. There are three different liveries to choose from with numbers 70, 73, and 74. The mod represents a 2009 GT2 version of the C6.R, which should have been rated for 470 hp. But according to the in-game description, this one is packing 495 hp and 409 lb-ft (555 Nm) of torque. The car weighs 2,744 lbs (1,245 kg) and should have a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).
So far we've racked up about 72 km of driving in the C6.R and have gotten it up to 169 mph (273 kph) which still isn't half bad. This thing is light-years in front of the other C6 'Vettes we've driven in Assetto Corsa and will inspire you to floor it most of the time. Going through Hatzenbach at over 118 mph (190 kph) doesn't feel like a big deal anymore, whereas in the ZR1 you'd have to settle for just over 99 mph (160 kph). Just like with the other race-ready Corvettes, this thing isn't fond of the big curbs on the Nürburgring. So just stay off of them if you don't want to end up in the wall.
Playing on a keyboard is quite tricky, and we're naturally more cautious going into each corner to avoid a big shunt. Even so, we managed to lap the track in seven minutes and 18 seconds. But you can likely get it down to a sub-seven-minute lap if you've got a proper steering wheel and pedals to go along with it. Looking back on our previous tests, the C6.R sits between the C7.R and the C8.R. The latter was the slowest race 'Vette so far at 7:20, but that doesn't necessarily mean a real-life test would lead to the same result. You can follow our fast lap in the C6.R below.
