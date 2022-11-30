944-Mile 2002 Yamaha V-Max 1200 Wants to Show You the Cruiser Life From a Different Angle

It’s one of the oddest bikes ever produced by Yamaha, and we mean that in a very good way.
By all accounts, the Yamaha V-Max 1200 – otherwise known as the VMX12 – is an absolute beast of a motorcycle! The 2002 model pictured above comes with a puny 944 miles (1,519 km) on the odometer, riding on Michelin Commander III tires installed earlier this year. A new air filter and battery became part of its anatomy in 2021, and all four carbs were revamped around the same time.
What powers Yamaha’s muscle cruiser is a liquid-cooled 1,198cc V4 mill with four valves per cylinder, 35 mm (1.4-inch) Mikuni inhalers, and a V-Boost intake manifold. Benefiting from 10.5:1 compression, the engine is good for up to 140 hp at 8,000 rpm and 118 pound-feet (160 Nm) of pavement-warping torque lower down the rev range.
This grunt travels to the shaft-driven rear hoop by means of a five-speed gearbox, consequently letting the V-Max achieve high tens on the quarter-mile and speeds in excess of 150 mph (241 kph). At the front end, braking is the product of dual 298 mm (11.7-inch) semi-floating discs and four-piston calipers, while the rear wheel carries a fixed 282 mm (11.1-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
In the suspension department, one may find air-adjustable 43 mm (1.7-inch) telescopic forks up north and twin shocks with preload adjustability down south. The VMX12’s under-seat fuel tank can hold four gallons (15 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when fully loaded, and its dry weight is rated at 578 pounds (262 kg).
As you’re reading these very words, this 2002 MY V-Max is waiting to meet its future owner on Bring a Trailer, so the next person to twist its throttle could be you. The online auction will remain open until Friday, December 2, with no predetermined reserve price set by the seller. At the time of this article, you’d be able to take the lead with less than five grand.
