Motorcyclist Escapes Unharmed After a Deer Jumps in Front of Him at 54 Mph

Accidentally hitting a wild animal while driving through the forest can be very dangerous, even more so if you are on a motorcycle. That's what happened to a motorcyclist on a road in the United States. He collided with a deer while riding his Yamaha and even managed to film the moment.
Fortunately, the motorcyclist suffered no serious injuries, just a few minor scratches on his hand. However, the bike was seriously damaged. Luckily, despite the impact, it did not roll over.
In the video uploaded to YouTube by MassRider, the motorcyclist is seen riding a 2014 Yamaha FJR 1300 bike on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a well-known scenic Virginia road.
"Second day of the bike trip, 800 miles from home, hit a deer at 54 mph, the FJR stayed UP!!" the motorcyclist wrote on the YouTube video.
The rider is seen taking a turn at about 90 kph (54 mph) when a deer running out of the woods suddenly appears in front of him, leaving him no time to react. The inevitable impact with the animal left some damage to the motorcycle, but we don't know if that deer continued on its way.
As you can see in the footage, it would have been virtually impossible to avoid the animal. The rider didn't even see the deer before it hit the front of the bike, breaking the windscreen and mirror.
If you slow down the video, you can spot the moment the deer appears. With an average reaction time of almost a second, there was little the motorcyclist could do to avoid the animal.
Despite the damage to the front of the motorcycle, it is surprising how the Yamaha cushioned the impact without falling to the ground. We all know an accident like this could have caused serious injuries to the rider.
Unfortunately, such incidents involving wild animals happen quite often. Perhaps the most effective way to prevent them is to set a minimum speed limit in these areas to allow drivers to avoid animals that appear on the road. Of course, this also requires drivers to respect these limits.
In the video uploaded to YouTube by MassRider, the motorcyclist is seen riding a 2014 Yamaha FJR 1300 bike on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a well-known scenic Virginia road.
"Second day of the bike trip, 800 miles from home, hit a deer at 54 mph, the FJR stayed UP!!" the motorcyclist wrote on the YouTube video.
The rider is seen taking a turn at about 90 kph (54 mph) when a deer running out of the woods suddenly appears in front of him, leaving him no time to react. The inevitable impact with the animal left some damage to the motorcycle, but we don't know if that deer continued on its way.
As you can see in the footage, it would have been virtually impossible to avoid the animal. The rider didn't even see the deer before it hit the front of the bike, breaking the windscreen and mirror.
If you slow down the video, you can spot the moment the deer appears. With an average reaction time of almost a second, there was little the motorcyclist could do to avoid the animal.
Despite the damage to the front of the motorcycle, it is surprising how the Yamaha cushioned the impact without falling to the ground. We all know an accident like this could have caused serious injuries to the rider.
Unfortunately, such incidents involving wild animals happen quite often. Perhaps the most effective way to prevent them is to set a minimum speed limit in these areas to allow drivers to avoid animals that appear on the road. Of course, this also requires drivers to respect these limits.