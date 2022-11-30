Honda Sensing 360 Will Be Standard in U.S. Vehicles by 2030

Introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year in the CR-V as Honda Sensing and TLX as AcuraWatch, the Japanese automaker’s intelligent suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies will be taken to the next level in the years to come. Honda Sensing 360 and the next-gen AcuraWatch will roll out in the second half of the decade, and by 2030, all Hondas and Acuras sold in the U.S. will feature this system as standard.
An expanded range of sensors around the vehicle makes Sensing 360 a bit better than the outgoing Sensing. Currently available on certain models in China, the better-performing system is designed to mitigate blind spots while reducing the driver’s burden. Come 2024, the next-gen suite will be introduced in China with new features that further reduce driver burden.
The automaker claims that its improved version of Sensing 360 reduces the likelihood of collisions by accurately detecting abnormal conditions occurring outside of and inside the vehicle. In other words, the name of the game is reducing health-related and human error-triggered collisions.
Sensing Elite also needs to be mentioned, a component of Sensing focused on hands-free driving. Honda aims to make hands-free driving a reality on any road, including non-expressways. Sensing Elite technologies also include a hands-free function while driving on arterial roads through a traffic jam and while merging onto and exiting from an expressway at a junction. Obviously enough, Sensing Elite is also designed to assist the driver by automatically parking the vehicle in and driving out of a garage.
Sensing Elite still hasn’t been launched, and the Tokyo-based automaker still hasn’t revealed specific launch plans for it. Given the advancements in artificial intelligence, there’s no denying that Sensing Elite will become a reality by 2030 when Sensing 360 will become standard in the U.S. of A.
On an ending note, did you know that more than 7 million vehicles on U.S. roads are equipped with Honda Sensing and AcuraWatch technologies?
