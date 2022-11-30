Honda Sensing 360 Will Be Standard in U.S. Vehicles by 2030

Introduced in 2014 for the 2015 model year in the CR-V as Honda Sensing and TLX as AcuraWatch, the Japanese automaker’s intelligent suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies will be taken to the next level in the years to come. Honda Sensing 360 and the next-gen AcuraWatch will roll out in the second half of the decade, and by 2030, all Hondas and Acuras sold in the U.S. will feature this system as standard.

