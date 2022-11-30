Brits Can Order the All-New Honda Civic Type R Today, Prices Start at £46,995

Europeans were among the last on Earth to know how much they needed to cough up for an FL5 Honda Civic Type R. Seeing the prices Honda announced today, we suspect the Japanese carmaker took its time before blowing everyone’s minds.
Honda opened the all-new Civic Type R order books in Europe on the last day of November, with a price tag that came as an unpleasant surprise for many people. It’s not that we didn’t expect the Japanese hot hatch to be more expensive in Europe than in the U.S. But it turned out the Type R is a lot more expensive than the previous model, in some markets by as much as 30 percent.
The UK customers will have to contend with the new recommended price of £46,995, which translates into $56,343 at current exchange rates. Remember that U.S. customers can get the Civic Type R for a cool $43,990, while in Australia, the price is AU$72,600 (equal to US$48,830). At the same time, Autobild confirms that the price is even higher in Germany, at €55,000 ($57,049), which is 29 percent more than what the most expensive version of the outgoing model used to cost (€42,650/$44,239).
Honda promises that the new price will get you “the most advanced and complete Civic Type R to date.” The 2.0-liter inline-four engine is the most powerful VTEC turbo unit ever produced by Honda, delivering 325 horsepower (329 PS) and a peak torque of 420 Nm (310 lb-ft). The revised six-speed manual transmission offers faster and more responsive gear changes and is fitted with a new rev-matching system and auto blip feature for seamless downshifting. This helps balance the car on the corner entry. The European Civic Type R accelerates from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds.
Although the Civic Type R is geared toward the enthusiast crowd, the cabin still offers all the comfort expected from a modern vehicle. Nevertheless, performance-focused features ensure the driver doesn’t lose concentration during intense driving experiences. For the first time, the Civic Type R comes with a fully programmable “Individual Mode” alongside the pre-defined drive modes. This allows drivers to adjust suspension, throttle response, steering, display read-out, engine noise, and more to their liking.
Another nice feature new to the FL5 Type R is the Honda LogR telematics system, which provides the driver with a wealth of data. This is said to help drivers improve their performance, offering relevant information at a glance through the central touchscreen. Although the order books are opened today, the first deliveries are expected in Europe from January 2023.
