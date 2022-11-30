2023 Ford Maverick Production Is Underway at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico

Ford Maverick compact pickup truck is one of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. market. The Blue Oval can barely keep up with the demand, which is why you can’t order the pickup now. Nevertheless, the 2023 model year Maverick production is well underway at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico.
Ford is in the peculiar position to turn down customers who want to order its vehicles because it knows it cannot build more of them. This situation has made the Ford Maverick one of the hottest vehicles on the planet. The production at the Hermosillo Assembly plant in Mexico started in September 2021 for the 2022 model year. Four months later, Ford stopped accepting orders because the backlog exceeded the planned production.
Even so, it had to bump customers who ordered the 2022 Ford Maverick to the 2023 model year. We reckon it must’ve been a really long backlog because the 2023 Maverick order books were open for only one week before Ford again announced it couldn’t take any more orders. With such tremendous demand, it’s no wonder that many customers were anxious to know when Ford would start the 2023 Maverick production.
Previously, production of the 2022 Maverick was scheduled to end on November 14, and the 2023 model to start rolling off the production line two days later. Nevertheless, Ford delayed the production start by a full week, with both the 2022 model production end and the 2023 Maverick production start scheduled for November 23. Sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Maverick production has indeed started on November 23, but with a caveat.
More specifically, only the fleet orders are built for the time being. The retail customers will have to wait, and it’s unclear when retail production will begin. Regardless, the 2023 Ford Maverick customers will notice that prices have increased across the board, from $1,095 for the XLT and Lariat to $1,200 for the base XL trim. To sweeten the deal, Ford made the turbocharged Ford 2.0-liter inline-four EcoBoost engine a no-cost option on all trims, while Lariat EcoBoost models now come standard with all-wheel drive.
