9K-Mile 1980 Honda CBX Wants to Show You the Ways of Collectible Six-Cylinder Goodness

Over the years, Honda made a fair number of cool bikes that would never taste commercial success, and the CBX is probably the most iconic.
Displaying approximately 8,800 miles (14,000 km) on the clock, this 1980 Honda CBX looks exceedingly pristine for a motorcycle that’s been around for more than four decades. Right before it was acquired by the present-day owner, the classic icon received a youthful set of Shinko Tour Master tires, new fork seals, and a modern rectifier.
In addition, the motor oil was flushed and the valve clearances have been optimized for good measure. A fresh battery was brought into the picture under current ownership, along with a replacement gas tank that can store up to 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of fossil syrup. Now, let’s proceed with a closer look at the technical specs characterizing the almighty CBX, shall we?
Its power source is an air- and oil-cooled 1,047cc inline-six with 9.3:1 compression, 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carbs, and 24 valves motioned via twin cams. The four-stroke colossus has the ability to spawn as much as 105 hp and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with feeding the engine’s grunt to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.
When taking off from a standstill, Honda’s gladiator will require just 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) and a further 6.8 to run the quarter-mile. Eventually, the CBX is going to plateau at a very respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), and stopping power comes from dual 276 mm (10.9-inch) rotors up north and a single 296 mm (11.7-inch) module down south.
The bike’s suspension arrangement comprises air-assisted 35 mm (1.4-inch) forks and twin preload-adjustable shocks. You may find this 1980 MY gemstone listed on Bring a Trailer, where it’ll be welcoming your bids at no reserve until Tuesday, November 29. Venturing to top the highest bid would set one back more than $15k, though, so don’t get too excited unless you’ve got deep pockets.
In addition, the motor oil was flushed and the valve clearances have been optimized for good measure. A fresh battery was brought into the picture under current ownership, along with a replacement gas tank that can store up to 5.3 gallons (20 liters) of fossil syrup. Now, let’s proceed with a closer look at the technical specs characterizing the almighty CBX, shall we?
Its power source is an air- and oil-cooled 1,047cc inline-six with 9.3:1 compression, 28 mm (1.1-inch) Keihin carbs, and 24 valves motioned via twin cams. The four-stroke colossus has the ability to spawn as much as 105 hp and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with feeding the engine’s grunt to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.
When taking off from a standstill, Honda’s gladiator will require just 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) and a further 6.8 to run the quarter-mile. Eventually, the CBX is going to plateau at a very respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), and stopping power comes from dual 276 mm (10.9-inch) rotors up north and a single 296 mm (11.7-inch) module down south.
The bike’s suspension arrangement comprises air-assisted 35 mm (1.4-inch) forks and twin preload-adjustable shocks. You may find this 1980 MY gemstone listed on Bring a Trailer, where it’ll be welcoming your bids at no reserve until Tuesday, November 29. Venturing to top the highest bid would set one back more than $15k, though, so don’t get too excited unless you’ve got deep pockets.