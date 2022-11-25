Stunning Ducati 996 SPS/F With Less Than 100 Miles on the Clock Is Looking for New Owner

Consecutive Superbike World Championship wins achieved by Ducati rider Carl Fogarty in the 1990s astride the iconic 916 and 996 models boosted demand for the marque’s road-going models. So Ducati conformed and offered the latter race-winning model to customers as the 996 SPS/F.
Developed as an update to the Ducati 916, rather than as a brand-new design, the 996 was built with weight-saving and engine improvements over its predecessor and boasted all the features of a track monster.
The limited-edition SPS (Sport Production Special) was the ultimate 996 version, lighter and more powerful than the standard 996, but was offered with characteristics necessary for road registration, though many of the lucky owners purchased them to tackle motorsport circuits.
Weight reduction was made possible by several carbon and titanium parts, as well as the use of lighter alloy wheels compared to the original 996.
The engine was also improved with titanium connecting rods, upgraded cams, and a lightened crankshaft. Additionally, the SPS version benefited from a bigger generator and Termignoni pipes.
All this contributed to increasing the power from 112 hp (114 ps) to 124 hp (126 ps). The engine was also good for 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. The increased force will propel the motorcycle to a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph). As for suspension, the 996 SPS features upside-down Showa forks and a piggyback monoshock from Ohlins.
The example pictured above is one of only 150 Ducati 996 Sport Production Special units ever built and is now looking for a new owner. It is numbered 014 of 150 and comes in Ducati’s timeless red-and-white color combination, with gray frame and wheels.
Arguably one of the most stunning superbikes in modern history, the Ducati 996 SPS is highly collectible and greatly sought-after by enthusiasts. This particular 1999 example is offered by RM Sotheby’s out of Munich, Germany, as part of the Driver and Rider Collection. It has just 154 kilometers on the clock, which is approximately 95.6 miles, and the auction house’s price guide sits at $20,500 – $31,000.
