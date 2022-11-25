Suzuki Is Buying Back One of Their Own Cars at Auction: Barry Sheene's LJ80

Suzuki recently announced that an LJ80 model, given by the company in 1979 to the double 500 cc Champion Barry Sheene, is returning into their custody.
The car in question has been owned by Sheene’s family and even used at their farm in Surrey up until 1987. The red-striped Pastel Blue LJ80 was given to the motorcycle legend for his accomplishments as a Works rider for Suzuki and saw a stint doing promotional work and pit vehicle duty.
But this car means more to Suzuki than just the association with Barry Sheene. The LJ series is responsible for the emergence of the brand’s most recognizable car, the Jimny. Long before the cute little off-roader became so popular, Suzuki did not even offer a vehicle in this class.
That journey began with a car called the HopeStar ON360, to which Suzuki acquired the rights. The company proceeded to rebody the car, give it a new air-cooled 359 cc two-stroke capable of a whopping 25 hp, and move the spare tire inside the car, making it a 3-seater.
This kept the newly rebranded LJ off-roader under 3 m, thus maintaining the Kei-car classification and the benefits that came with it. Although Suzuki’s new off-roader looked like a knock-off version of the Willys Jeep, it was an instant hit. It sold nearly 5,000 units in its home market, during the first year of production and launched a legacy.
However, Barry Sheen’s LJ80 is not part of that initial redesign, as it was made in 1979. It boasts an 800 cc engine with a grand total of 41 hp (41 ps/30.5 kW), mighty in comparison to the first iteration. In addition to that, the car also boasts a soft top, removable doors, and a decal with Sheene’s number 7.
This car spent a lot of time stored in a barn covered in hay bales before being bought by an ex-Suzuki Marketing Director, who restored it to its former glory. This „Ancient Jimny” was then purchased by Suzuki Dealer CMW in Sussex and used mostly as a display piece, seeing minor road use. The car changed hands again in 2013 when it was sold at auction into a private collection.
Finally, we reach its recent appearance in the Silverstone Auctions catalog for a sale being held at the NEC Classic Car Show, where Suzuki noticed it. The company immediately decided to purchase the LJ80 to accompany Sheene’s race motorcycles as a part of the brand’s heritage. After a fierce yet short auction, Suzuki made the winning bid and secured the car, ensuring the return home of a legend.
But this car means more to Suzuki than just the association with Barry Sheene. The LJ series is responsible for the emergence of the brand’s most recognizable car, the Jimny. Long before the cute little off-roader became so popular, Suzuki did not even offer a vehicle in this class.
That journey began with a car called the HopeStar ON360, to which Suzuki acquired the rights. The company proceeded to rebody the car, give it a new air-cooled 359 cc two-stroke capable of a whopping 25 hp, and move the spare tire inside the car, making it a 3-seater.
This kept the newly rebranded LJ off-roader under 3 m, thus maintaining the Kei-car classification and the benefits that came with it. Although Suzuki’s new off-roader looked like a knock-off version of the Willys Jeep, it was an instant hit. It sold nearly 5,000 units in its home market, during the first year of production and launched a legacy.
However, Barry Sheen’s LJ80 is not part of that initial redesign, as it was made in 1979. It boasts an 800 cc engine with a grand total of 41 hp (41 ps/30.5 kW), mighty in comparison to the first iteration. In addition to that, the car also boasts a soft top, removable doors, and a decal with Sheene’s number 7.
This car spent a lot of time stored in a barn covered in hay bales before being bought by an ex-Suzuki Marketing Director, who restored it to its former glory. This „Ancient Jimny” was then purchased by Suzuki Dealer CMW in Sussex and used mostly as a display piece, seeing minor road use. The car changed hands again in 2013 when it was sold at auction into a private collection.
Finally, we reach its recent appearance in the Silverstone Auctions catalog for a sale being held at the NEC Classic Car Show, where Suzuki noticed it. The company immediately decided to purchase the LJ80 to accompany Sheene’s race motorcycles as a part of the brand’s heritage. After a fierce yet short auction, Suzuki made the winning bid and secured the car, ensuring the return home of a legend.