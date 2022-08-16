1,100-Mile 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Is Untouched by Age or Time, Looks Entrancing

If you’re a Ducatista and Matrix fan simultaneously, this two-wheeled rarity is the perfect ride for you.
Motorcycles have made plenty of memorable appearances in cinematography as time went by, and the scene featuring a Ducati 996 in The Matrix Reloaded is one we’ll always remember. A year after the film’s release, the Italians over at Borgo Panigale took the opportunity to introduce a special-edition motorcycle whose colorway resembled what we saw on screen – the 998 Matrix.
Interestingly enough, Ducati never stated the exact production numbers for this machine, but folks believe there are no more than 150 units in existence. The exemplar pictured above these paragraphs is still in the original owner’s possession, displaying less than 1,100 miles (1,800 km) on the clock. You’ll spot a pair of aftermarket Termignoni mufflers replacing the OEM parts, and they’re complemented by a 998R’s ECU chip.
From a mechanical standpoint, the Matrix variant produced for the 2004 model-year is virtually identical to a base 998 in stock form. Its power source is a liquid-cooled Testastretta L-twin mill, which is paired with a six-speed transmission and a dry clutch. The DOHC engine carries a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system, four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a displacement of 998cc.
Boasting 11.4:1 compression, this bad boy is good for up to 123 hp and 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. With these output figures on tap, Ducati’s head-turner is able to complete the quarter-mile jog in 10.9 seconds, before plateauing at a top speed of 170 mph (273 kph).
Suspension is handled by a mixture of Showa and Ohlins hardware, while stopping power comes from drilled discs and Brembo calipers at both wheels. The 998 Matrix you see in these photos is finally preparing to say goodbye to its first owner, and you may find it listed at no reserve on Bring a Trailer! With just over 24 hours to go before the auctioning deadline (August 17), the highest bid is registered at a cool $17,500.
