1,100-Mile 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Is Untouched by Age or Time, Looks Entrancing

More on this:

1 Rare Jaguar E-Type Lightweight Competition Coupe Raced at Le Mans Is Heading for Auction

2 Aston Martin Valkyrie Sold With Shockingly Low Miles on the Clock

3 A 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Just Became Available, Bidders Are Already on It

4 Low-Mileage 2007 Ducati Monster S4R Wants to Bring Some Testastretta Flair Into Your Life

5 Classic Indian Sport Scout Was Kept in a Living Room, Now Heads to the Auction Block