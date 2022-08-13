Low-Mileage 2007 Ducati Monster S4R Wants to Bring Some Testastretta Flair Into Your Life

Don’t bother looking for any significant blemishes, because it would be a complete waste of time.
With less than 2,900 miles (4,700 km) on the clock and a complete lack of major imperfections, this 2007 Ducati Monster S4R is utterly sublime. It sports an aftermarket tail tidy with built-in LED turn signals, as well as modern spark plugs, timing belts and air filtration hardware.
You will also spot an open clutch cover replacing the OEM component, and all fluids have recently been flushed by the current owner. The S4R draws power from a liquid-cooled 998cc Testastretta L-twin that packs four desmodromic valves per cylinder, 11.4:1 compression and a Marelli fuel injection system with 50 mm (two-inch) throttle bodies.
When the crankshaft whirls at approximately 9,500 rpm, this DOHC powerhouse is good for up to 130 untamed stallions. In the orbit of 7,500 spins per minute, a vicious torque output of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be delivered to the bike’s six-speed transmission, which is paired with a chain final drive.
As soon as the oomph makes contact with the asphalt, it enables Ducati’s predator to reach a top speed of 151 mph (243 kph). The Monster weighs a mere 390 pounds (177 kg) on an empty stomach, and its construction features a tubular trellis skeleton made of steel.
Plentiful stopping power is accomplished through the use of 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors up front and a 245 mm (9.6 inches) unit on the other end, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers. For suspension-related affairs, the Italian brute utilizes upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Showa forks and a Sachs monoshock.
This well-tended S4R is looking for a new home on Bring a Trailer, so it could end up in your garage if you act swiftly! A paltry 4,000 bones would be enough to best the top bidder for the time being, but you’ll probably have to do better in case you plan on meeting the reserve. Finally, the auctioning process is set to end on Wednesday, August 17.
