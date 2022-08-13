Classic Indian Sport Scout Was Kept in a Living Room, Now Heads to the Auction Block

The original Indian motorcycles were manufactured from 1901 to 1953. They were made under the name of Hendee Manufacturing Company, until a name change in 1923 to the Indian Motorcycle Manufacturing Company. During this period they developed a cult-like following thanks to the performance and appearance of their bikes, especially when compared to rival Harley-Davidson.
In the 1910's, the company grew into the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world. Its most popular models were the Scout, built from 1920 to 1949, and the Chief manufactured from 1922 to 1953.
From 1928 to 1931, Indian produced the 101 Scout model which many consider to be the best motorcycle the company ever built. The next generation Scout was introduced in 1932 as the Standard Scout, and sported the same heavier frame as the Chief.
Scouts and Sports Scouts with smaller displacement were introduced in 1934 and manufactured until 1942, when civilian production ended. The company would continue to produce motorcycles for use by the U.S. military and allied forces in World War II.
This rare and expertly restored 1942 Indian Sport Scout chassis No. FDB336 is production number 236 out of less than 300 produced in 1942; the last production year. The restoration on the original frame and forks used all OEM parts, down to the headlights, but except for the style grips borrowed from a 1939 bike, and the Indian-script outer primary covers.
Restoration was a group effort with renowned Indian engine builder Doug Burnett handling the engine and transmission duties. The beautiful and correct Fallon Brown and Indian Red paint was applied by Jimmy Radar.
The process included the rebuilding of the chrome oil pump, a spec 642-link was located and only point-correct sheet metal was incorporated. Final assembly and tuning of the engine was in the hands of Keith's Motorcycle shop, fittingly in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Its current owner has retained all of the receipts from the restoration and after exercising the engine's break-in period the bike has been kept in the owner's living room.
On Saturday, September 3, the opportunity to own this piece of American motorcycle Lot no. 613 history comes up at the Worldwide Auctineers auction in Auburn, Indiana.
