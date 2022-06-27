Low-Mile Indian Chief Vintage Belongs to the Upper Echelons of Motorized Exquisiteness

Nearly two liters of American V-twin muscle don’t come cheap, but they’ll be an absolute joy to ride and listen to!
If you ask me, the Indian Chief Vintage is one of the most handsome vintage-style cruisers currently in production, and this premium-condition 2020 model reads a trifling 1,100 miles (1,800 km) on the odo. As some of you will know, the Chief’s classic looks hide a myriad of modern bits and pieces under the hood, including ABS, electronic cruise control and keyless ignition.
Its power source is an air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 V-twin motor with closed loop fuel injection hardware, 9.5:1 compression and a gargantuan displacement of 111 cubic inches (1,811cc). Joined by a wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, the engine is able to put down as much as 119 pound-feet (162 Nm) of tarmac-warping torque at 3,000 rpm.
All this low-end twisting force is rather vital, because the Chief Vintage weighs a walloping 805 pounds (365 kg) before you even take any fluids or luggage into consideration. Plentiful stopping power is the product of 300 mm (11.8 inches) floating brake rotors, which are bitten by four-piston calipers at the front and a two-piston unit at the other end.
Up north, suspension-related affairs are assigned to 46 mm (1.8-inch) telescopic forks that can provide up to 119 mm (4.7 inches) of travel. At six o’clock, Indian’s beauty is supported by a single air-adjustable shock absorber, and the entire structure rides on 16-inch wheels sporting American Elite whitewall rubber from Dunlop. Finally, the cruiser’s fuel tank will hold 5.5 gallons (21 liters) of juice when full.
As much as we’d like to say this 2020 MY Chief Vintage is completely spotless, it does show a few tiny scratches on the crash bar and right exhaust pipe. Nonetheless, you’d still have to pay a pretty penny to make it your own, and you may feel free to try snatching it on Bring a Trailer until Wednesday, June 29. At the time of this article, one would need about sixteen grand to best the top bidder, who is offering $15,500.
