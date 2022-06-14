Indian FTR Stealth Gray Spreads American Cool Globally, 150 of Them Should Be Enough

From time to time, the two American giants of the motorcycle industry, Harley-Davidson and Indian, go into the custom game, in a bid to match the wonderful things independent shops are doing to their products. This week, it’s Indian that falls under the spotlight.
In this company’s books, the model that received quite a lot of attention over the past year is the FTR, which received quite its share of special versions. The latest is the Stealth Gray Special Edition, announced this week by Indian as a means to satisfy the global market’s appetite for American heritage.
Somehow, the bike maker believes a capped production of 150 units should be enough to satisfy that hunger, so you won’t get to see that many of these roaming the roads nearby.
Each of the 150 bikes comes into the world with a new paint and graphics scheme, but also the full complement of hardware fittings available for the model.
The bike is powered by a 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine rated at 123 hp and 120 Nm of torque and breathing through an Akrapovic exhaust. It sits on fully-adjustable suspension and 17-inch cast wheels wrapped in Metzeler Sportec tires, while stopping power is ensured by Brembo hardware.
The FTR Stealth Gray is equipped with cruise control, cylinder deactivation, a 4.3-inch touchscreen with phone integration, three ride modes, and the full complement of safety features: wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS.
“From its 2019 launch, we have seen the global appeal of the FTR as a true American original,” said in a statement Grant Bester Vice President International, Indian Motorcycle.
“This factory exclusive, designed by our internationally staffed design teams, takes the FTR’s American heritage and iconic silhouette, and combines its dynamic performance with understated, under the radar, styling.”
Pricing for the Indian FTR Stealth Gray was not disclosed.
