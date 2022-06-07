2022 Indian Challenger Elite Revealed With Muscle Car-Inspired Styling

More on this:

1 This 1941 Indian Chief Came Back From the Dead Following a Complete Restoration

2 Restored 1940 Indian Four Is the Epitome of Two-Wheeled Brilliance in Vintage Cruiser Form

3 Restored 1937 Indian Junior Scout Is a $45K Vintage Treasure From the Pre-War Days

4 2022 Bagger Racing League Limited to Just Three Races, Harleys and Indians All Over

5 Indian Celebrates the Wrecking Crew’s Historic Success With Limited-Edition FTR