2022 Indian Challenger Elite Revealed With Muscle Car-Inspired Styling

Indian Motorcycle has unveiled the new air-cooled Challenger Elite. For 2022, the bike gets inspiration from muscle cars and combines fresh styling with the unparalleled performance delivered by its liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine.
For 2022, we're getting the premium version of Indian's top-line baggers. Naturally, it had to come with an exclusive design. The machine is dressed in a Stealth Gray and Black Metallic paint and features fresh Indy Red accents. The muscle-car-inspired styling is completed with Elite badging and a comfortable seat with red stitching.
Touted by the company as the "highest-performance Challenger to date," the new V-Twin beast gets its power from the liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine that delivers 122 hp (123 PS) and 128 lb-ft (173 Nm) of torque. The bike retains its three ride modes: Rain, Standard, and Sport. Every mode has its own traction control setting, allowing users to turn every ride into a unique experience.
The 2022 Indian Challenger Elite is feature-packed. It has electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, allowing you to optimize suspension settings depending on who you're riding with and what you're carrying. It also has intuitive Smart Lean Technology, which improves safety by adjusting performance based on the vehicle's lean-angle.
For a smooth and comfortable ride, it includes adaptive lighting, an adjustable flare windscreen, and heated grips. Tech-wise, it features an improved 400-watt PowerBand audio system with saddlebag speakers that produce good sound even at high speeds.
The bike has a touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND that includes Apple CarPlay. It also comes with premium features, such as live traffic/weather, intuitive destination search, vehicle health, and a vehicle locator that allows you to see the last location where your bike was powered on.
Other features included are weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, as well as ABS with cornering control that will enhance the stability and performance of the bike.
The 2022 Indian Challenger Elite is limited to just 200 units worldwide. The price for this machine with muscle car-inspired styling starts at $34,999. The model is set to hit dealerships this month.
Touted by the company as the "highest-performance Challenger to date," the new V-Twin beast gets its power from the liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine that delivers 122 hp (123 PS) and 128 lb-ft (173 Nm) of torque. The bike retains its three ride modes: Rain, Standard, and Sport. Every mode has its own traction control setting, allowing users to turn every ride into a unique experience.
The 2022 Indian Challenger Elite is feature-packed. It has electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, allowing you to optimize suspension settings depending on who you're riding with and what you're carrying. It also has intuitive Smart Lean Technology, which improves safety by adjusting performance based on the vehicle's lean-angle.
For a smooth and comfortable ride, it includes adaptive lighting, an adjustable flare windscreen, and heated grips. Tech-wise, it features an improved 400-watt PowerBand audio system with saddlebag speakers that produce good sound even at high speeds.
The bike has a touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND that includes Apple CarPlay. It also comes with premium features, such as live traffic/weather, intuitive destination search, vehicle health, and a vehicle locator that allows you to see the last location where your bike was powered on.
Other features included are weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, as well as ABS with cornering control that will enhance the stability and performance of the bike.
The 2022 Indian Challenger Elite is limited to just 200 units worldwide. The price for this machine with muscle car-inspired styling starts at $34,999. The model is set to hit dealerships this month.