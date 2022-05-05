This 1941 Indian Chief Came Back From the Dead Following a Complete Restoration

As you can probably imagine, plenty of elbow grease was required to make this Chief look as good as it does today.
At one point in time, the stunning 1941 Indian Chief pictured above this paragraph was little more than a pile of rust, though that’s far from being the case nowadays. Having been purchased by the current owner as a non-running project back in 2005, this vintage pearl got resurrected through an elaborate overhaul covering the powertrain, aesthetics and everything in between.
Before the restoration ensued, the bike’s original front fender was corroded beyond repair, as were its oil and fuel tanks. Thus, it’s been deemed necessary to have them replaced with fresher alternatives, and the entire bodywork was subsequently cloaked in a two-tone color scheme and black pinstripes. On the other hand, the frame and 16-inch wheels were powder-coated to complement the new paintwork.
The Chief’s suspension is comprised of leaf-spring forks up front and plunger shocks down south, all of which have been serviced during the refurbishment. At twelve o’clock, we notice a chromed headlight bucket replacing the OEM component, and the cockpit area features a custom handlebar built by the owner. For the more intricate mechanical upgrades, the old-school beauty was handed over to Indian Motorworks of Bayfield, Colorado.
First things first, its numbers-matching 74ci V-twin mill was bored out to accept a pair of oversized pistons, while the stock valves, cylinder heads and main bearings have all been swapped with modern hardware. One may also find a youthful generator, new engine cases and an aftermarket flywheel, among a myriad of other premium items.
Even though the exhaust may appear to be the factory part, it is, in fact, an accurately-constructed replica with ceramic-coated pipes. This majestic ‘41 MY Chief is currently listed on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform, where you may check it out within the next two days. The auctioning deadline is set for May 7, and the highest of the ten bids submitted so far is placed at $12,000.
