This 1941 Indian Chief Came Back From the Dead Following a Complete Restoration

More on this:

1 1985 Renault R5 Turbo 2 Sells for World Record Price, Bidders Fought for It

2 6x6 Frenzy Touches Ford F-150 Raptor, You'll Never Want To Drive Anything Else

3 Low-Mile 2007 Ducati SportClassic GT1000 With Ohlins Suspension Is a Sight to Behold

4 The NautiTruck Is the Love Child of an ‘86 Ford F-150 and ‘83 Correct Craft Ski Boat

5 Restored 1940 Indian Four Is the Epitome of Two-Wheeled Brilliance in Vintage Cruiser Form