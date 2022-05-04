6x6 Frenzy Touches Ford F-150 Raptor, You'll Never Want To Drive Anything Else

The 6x6 pickup trucks have become popular again, with the likes of Hennessey and Apocalypse having a hard time filling all the backlog orders, despite the eye-watering prices. Although not in the same league, this 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew 6×6 Conversion might be a lot more affordable, despite being brand-new.
One thing is true about fashion and this is the fact that it comes and goes as it pleases. The Hennessey and Apocalypse 6x6 builds might be all the craze now, but few people remember the one truck that started it all: the 1997 Dodge T-Rex 6X6 Concept. To be sure, it never made it into production, but it sure spawned some creative conversions and crazy builds. Fast forward to today and you see a world that would make the T-rex proud.
The 6x6 builds are coming left and right in the aftermarket arena, and some are more famous than others. This 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew 6×6 conversion was built by a less known company called Elite Motor Cars of Miami, Florida. It’s a brand new truck, with only 218 miles on the odometer, and is now offered on Bring a Trailer. Although its more famous 6x6 brethren consistently sell for $200,000-$500,000, the one we’ve found might come at a more affordable price, so keep an eye on it.
Like other F-150 Raptor examples, this comes with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The work done by Elite Motor Cars includes the installation of a second rear axle along with a custom bed with black plastic fender flares. The suspension has also been modified with Fox remote reservoir shocks and adjustable coilovers, and all six 20-inch wheels are wrapped in 37×12.50″ Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.
While a new regular Ford F-150 Raptor will set you back at least $71,320, this one for sale on Bring a Trailer comes with the highest bid of $70,000 at the time of writing. There are still two days left though, so things could quickly escalate. Hopefully, it will not get very far into the six-figure territory.
