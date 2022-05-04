Low-Mile 2007 Ducati SportClassic GT1000 With Ohlins Suspension Is a Sight to Behold

In case you’ve been trying to get your hands on a SportClassic, we’ll have you know this specimen is in desperate need of a new home.
Ducati’s SportClassic nameplate had the misfortune of arriving on the scene before the public’s appetite for modern classics really kicked in. As a result, the retro-style lineup was painfully underappreciated while in production, and the Italian manufacturer proceeded to give it the axe following the 2010 model year.
Nowadays, you’ll see well-maintained SportClassic variants fetching some serious dough on the second-hand market, which validates the age-old claim of people not appreciating what they have until they’ve lost it. This article’s photo gallery introduces a 2007 MY GT1000 whose digital odometer reads just over 9,500 miles (15,300 km).
The Duc carries several pieces of aftermarket hardware installed by the current owner, such as carbon fiber timing belt covers, a high-performance Corse Dynamics intake kit and an auxiliary Rexxer ECU. In terms of pipework mods, you’ll find heat-wrapped exhaust headers snaking their way into dual ceramic-coated mufflers.
At some point during its life, the bike’s suspension was upgraded using an Ohlins cartridge kit up front and high-end piggyback shock absorbers down south. The SportClassic GT1000 is powered by an air-cooled 992cc Desmodue L-twin, featuring two valves per cylinder, Marelli fuel injection hardware and a generous compression ratio of 10.0:1.
When prompted, the single-cam engine will go about delivering 92 hp and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. A six-speed transmission is responsible for sending this force to the rear wheel, and the whole shebang can propel Bologna’s phenom to a top speed of 134 mph (216 kph).
With a dry weight of 408 pounds (185 kg), the Italian gemstone can run the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds. This sexy thing is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until the afternoon of May 6. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend $7,500 on Ducati’s icon, but we’re likely to see this amount getting surpassed pretty soon.
