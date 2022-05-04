Refreshed Tesla Model S Finally Gets Swiveling Center Display With the Latest OTA Update

Refreshed Tesla Model S was said to have an adjustable center display when it launched in 2021. Despite that, the car came into the market with a fixed display and nobody managed to tilt or swivel the big tablet on the center console. A video shared on social media shows a Model S display swiveling and the feature is supposed to activate via an OTA software update.
Having a big display in the car is really convenient, allowing the driver (and the passengers) to see things more clearly. It also makes accessing various functions easier, thus enhancing safety. But sometimes, the things look different in practice and something as mundane as a ray of sunshine can ruin the whole experience. In this case, it helps to have a display that can be moved to eliminate reflections.
Displays that can tilt/swivel are not common in automobiles, but Tesla promised such a thing with the release of the refreshed Tesla Model S back in 2021. Nevertheless, the car got to customers with a fixed screen and there’s currently no way to move the big screen. It appears that things will change soon, as Tesla started testing a software update that activates the display’s servos.
It is not known how many Tesla vehicles are equipped with a swiveling screen since Tesla only recently began to include the hardware required for this feature. Tesla might provide a retrofit for this feature, but this is not obvious either. The good thing is that vehicles that already came with the required hardware will unlock the new feature in a future software update.
A video shared on Twitter by user @TeslaFrunk shows how the swiveling display works. Apparently, a new “Display” button appears in the Controls menu after the update. Pressing the button opens three options: left, center, or right, so there’s no fine-tuning available to fend off the reflections. There is no tilting option either, so this is a rather limited feature for all the complexity it brings to the table.
The downside is that the owners will have to re-read the operating manual, as the new button replaces the Glovebox button, which instead was moved to the bottom right corner where Neutral used to be. Of course, the Neutral has also been moved to the bottom of the Auto Shift column that allows you to shift your vehicle into Drive, Reverse, or Park. Makes sense though.
Displays that can tilt/swivel are not common in automobiles, but Tesla promised such a thing with the release of the refreshed Tesla Model S back in 2021. Nevertheless, the car got to customers with a fixed screen and there’s currently no way to move the big screen. It appears that things will change soon, as Tesla started testing a software update that activates the display’s servos.
It is not known how many Tesla vehicles are equipped with a swiveling screen since Tesla only recently began to include the hardware required for this feature. Tesla might provide a retrofit for this feature, but this is not obvious either. The good thing is that vehicles that already came with the required hardware will unlock the new feature in a future software update.
A video shared on Twitter by user @TeslaFrunk shows how the swiveling display works. Apparently, a new “Display” button appears in the Controls menu after the update. Pressing the button opens three options: left, center, or right, so there’s no fine-tuning available to fend off the reflections. There is no tilting option either, so this is a rather limited feature for all the complexity it brings to the table.
The downside is that the owners will have to re-read the operating manual, as the new button replaces the Glovebox button, which instead was moved to the bottom right corner where Neutral used to be. Of course, the Neutral has also been moved to the bottom of the Auto Shift column that allows you to shift your vehicle into Drive, Reverse, or Park. Makes sense though.
Tesla finally added screen swivel to the refreshed model s pic.twitter.com/JeldBrRTXw— Larry Li (@TeslaFrunk) May 3, 2022