Unblemished 1989 Honda XL600V Transalp Holds Ample Storage Capacity for Extended Rides

The Transalp debuted on the scene when the ADV segment was still in its infancy, so it was among the few offerings of its kind.
Considering how clean this 1989 Honda XL600V Transalp looks, you might be surprised to learn that it’s been ridden for approximately 20k miles (32,000 km). The dual-sport warrior flaunts an array of juicy add-ons accompanying the factory equipment, such as GIVI side cases, aftermarket foot pegs, and a fairly-sized tank bag, among others.
For a good bit of extra stopping power, the bike’s front brake was upgraded with a premium Galfer wave rotor that’s larger than the OEM item. This item is joined by a caliper adapter bracket and a braided stainless-steel hose, which round out the mods in the unsprung sector.
As of last year, Honda’s specimen saw its motor oil flushed, while the battery and front sprocket have been replaced with fresher substitutes. The Transalp is brought to life by a 52-degree V-twin powerplant with three valves and two spark plugs per cylinder head.
Featuring dual 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors and a single overhead cam, the liquid-cooled 583cc engine is able to produce 52 hp in the proximity of 8,000 rpm. At around 6,000 spins, a maximum torque output of 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) will be fed to the XL600V’s five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear wheel through a drive chain.
To keep the machine out of harm’s way on rough terrain, ample suspension travel is offered by leading-axle 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks up front and a Pro-Link setup at the rear. Lastly, Big Red’s road-oriented ADV will tip the scales at 441 pounds (200 kg) when all the vital fluids are added to the equation.
The creature we’ve just inspected is offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, and those who wish to try snatching it will have to act before Thursday, May 5. For the time being, one would need around four grand to secure this purchase, because the current bid is registered at $3,500.
For a good bit of extra stopping power, the bike’s front brake was upgraded with a premium Galfer wave rotor that’s larger than the OEM item. This item is joined by a caliper adapter bracket and a braided stainless-steel hose, which round out the mods in the unsprung sector.
As of last year, Honda’s specimen saw its motor oil flushed, while the battery and front sprocket have been replaced with fresher substitutes. The Transalp is brought to life by a 52-degree V-twin powerplant with three valves and two spark plugs per cylinder head.
Featuring dual 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors and a single overhead cam, the liquid-cooled 583cc engine is able to produce 52 hp in the proximity of 8,000 rpm. At around 6,000 spins, a maximum torque output of 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) will be fed to the XL600V’s five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear wheel through a drive chain.
To keep the machine out of harm’s way on rough terrain, ample suspension travel is offered by leading-axle 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks up front and a Pro-Link setup at the rear. Lastly, Big Red’s road-oriented ADV will tip the scales at 441 pounds (200 kg) when all the vital fluids are added to the equation.
The creature we’ve just inspected is offered at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, and those who wish to try snatching it will have to act before Thursday, May 5. For the time being, one would need around four grand to secure this purchase, because the current bid is registered at $3,500.